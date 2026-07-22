Hydrolix Named in Two Gartner® Reports, Marking Its Third and Fourth Analyst Recognition of 2026

Hydrolix.io Michael Cucchi, CPMO at Hydrolix

Company recognized in the 2026 Gartner Market Guide for Log Monitoring and Analysis Solutions and the Gartner Hype Cycle™ for Digital Sovereignty, 2026

Logs are shifting from simple event capture to full behavioral traceability.” — Michaael Cucchi, CPMO at Hydrolix,

PORTLAND, OR, UNITED STATES, July 22, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Hydrolix, the real-time data platform built for internet-scale operations, CDN observability and bot traffic intelligence, today announced it has been recognized in two Gartner research publications: the Market Guide for Log Monitoring and Analysis Solutions and the Hype Cycle for Digital Sovereignty, 2026. The recognitions mark Hydrolix's third and fourth Gartner mentions in 2026, following its earlier inclusion in the Hype Cycle for Site Reliability Engineering, 2026, and the Hype Cycle for Security Operations, 2026, where it was named a Sample Vendor.“We feel that being recognized across four Gartner reports in a single year tells us the market is converging on the same problem: how do you retain all of your data, at full fidelity, without paying a fortune or giving up performance," said Simon Ouderkirk, VP of Product at Hydrolix. "Most platforms force a tradeoff — sample your data to control cost, or pay a premium to keep it all. Hydrolix keeps petabyte-scale data hot and instantly queryable rather than pushing it into cold storage, which matters enormously as organizations lean on AI and agentic AI systems that need to reason over complete, real-time data rather than a sampled slice of it."Hydrolix was named a Representative Vendor in the Gartner Market Guide for Log Monitoring and Analysis Solutions, published June 26, 2026, and authored by analysts Pankaj Prasad and Andre Bridges. In Hydrolix’s view, the report examines how the rise of generative AI and agentic AI is reshaping requirements for log monitoring and analysis platforms.“Logs are shifting from simple event capture to full behavioral traceability,” said Michael Cucchi, CPMO, Hydrolix. “Gartner states that log data remains the most voluminous telemetry type and is costly to move, index, and retain. AI workloads add text-heavy payloads and high-cardinality identifiers that increase indexing and storage pressure, driving demand for selective indexing, tiered storage, and observability pipelines.”Hydrolix was also named a Sample Vendor within the Log Monitoring and Analysis profile of Gartner Hype Cycle for Digital Sovereignty, 2026, published June 25, 2026, and authored by Gregor Petri, Rene Buest, Nader Henein, and Bart Willemsen, with the Log Monitoring and Analysis section. We think Hype Cycles provide a graphic representation of the maturity and adoption of technologies and applications, and how they are potentially relevant to solving real business problems and exploiting new opportunities."Data sovereignty conversations tend to start with where data is stored, but that's only half the problem," said Dr. Chase Cunningham (a.k.a. Dr. Zero Trust), a 20-year zero-trust consultant. "The harder question is whether you can actually prove what happened to that data — who accessed it, from where, under whose authority, and whether it ever left the jurisdiction it was supposed to stay in. That's not a policy question; it's a logging question. Without complete, queryable log and telemetry data, sovereignty controls are a paper exercise: you can write the policy, but you can't demonstrate compliance to a regulator, an auditor, or your own board when it matters," said Dr. Chase Cunningham (a.k.a. Dr. Zero Trust), a 20-year zero-trust consultant.Gartner Report, Market Guide for Log Monitoring and Analysis Solutions, By Pankaj Prasad, Andre Bridges, June 2026.Gartner Report, Hype Cycle for Digital Sovereignty, 2026, By Gregor Petri, Rene Buest, Nader Henein, and Bart Willemsen, June 2026Gartner Report, Hype Cycle for Site Reliability Engineering, 2026, By Hassan Ennaciri, Daniel Betts, Chris Saunderson, and Paul Wang, May 2026Gartner Report, Hype Cycle for Security Operations, 2026, Darren Livingstone, Jonathan Nunez, June 2026Gartner and Hype Cycle are trademarks of Gartner, Inc. and/or its affiliates.Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in its research publications, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner's research organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.About Hydrolix: Hydrolix is a Portland, Oregon-based real-time data platform for operational intelligence at internet scale. Founded in 2018, Hydrolix addresses the two scale barriers facing observability and security platforms: global scale and real-time performance. The platform delivers real-time analytics that get you insights in seconds across globally distributed data at internet scale—from servers and microservices to AI agents—while enabling years of retention through next-generation compression. Trusted by Fox, ABC, and Paramount for mission-critical live events, Hydrolix has grown to over 650 customers globally in just 24 months. For more information, visit www.hydrolix.io. Media Contact(s):Abby Ross, Head of Corporate Communications, Hydrolixabby@hydrolix.io

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