Luminari CRO Welcomes Jake Knorr, Strategic Advisor for its AI-Driven Commercial Transformation Across Life Sciences

Advancing Clinical Trial Success Through Smarter AI Approaches.

MIAMI, FL, UNITED STATES, July 21, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Luminari CRO , a leader in artificial intelligence-powered clinical development and digital transformation solutions for the pharmaceutical and biotechnology industries, is pleased to announce the appointment of Jake Knorr as Strategic Advisor and Executive Relationship Officer.Jake brings more than two decades of leadership across pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and contract development organizations, having held senior commercial and business leadership roles with Acadia Pharmaceuticals, Asymchem, Eisai, Neurelis, Novo Nordisk, and Organon. Throughout his career, he has successfully guided product launches, developed executive partnerships, expanded commercial organizations, and helped life sciences companies translate scientific innovation into measurable business growth.As Strategic Advisor, Jake will help strengthen Luminari's executive relationships across the pharmaceutical industry while supporting the commercialization of the company's AI-powered clinical development platform, LumiPath™, and its expanding portfolio of intelligent life sciences solutions."Artificial intelligence is no longer simply a technology discussion - it has become a strategic business imperative," said Jake Knorr. "Organizations that successfully combine trusted data, scientific expertise, and governed AI workflows will dramatically outperform those relying on traditional processes. Luminari has built a platform capable of transforming how pharmaceutical organizations design clinical trials, accelerate development programs, and make better decisions across the product lifecycle. I'm excited to help bring these capabilities to more organizations throughout the industry."Jake's expertise spans commercial strategy, executive engagement, market access, product commercialization, business development, and digital transformation. His ability to bridge scientific innovation with commercial execution aligns closely with Luminari's mission of helping pharmaceutical organizations reduce development timelines, improve regulatory quality, and accelerate patient access to new therapies."Jake is extremely well versed in both the scientific and commercial realities facing today's pharmaceutical leaders," said Yuri Zamostin, Founder and CEO of Luminari CRO. "His experience building trusted executive relationships, launching innovative therapies, and helping organizations navigate transformation makes him an exceptional addition to our leadership team. As pharmaceutical companies increasingly adopt AI across research, clinical development, and commercialization, Jake's leadership will help accelerate the adoption of practical, governed AI solutions that deliver measurable business value."Luminari continues to expand its strategic advisory team with recognized industry leaders who share a vision of transforming drug development through artificial intelligence, digital twins, predictive analytics, and intelligent workflow automation. The addition of Jake Knorr further strengthens the company's ability to partner with pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and CRO organizations seeking to modernize operations while maintaining regulatory rigor and scientific excellence.About Luminari CROLuminari CRO is transforming pharmaceutical research and development through advanced artificial intelligence, digital twin technologies, and intelligent workflow automation. Its flagship platform, LumiPath™, enables pharmaceutical organizations to dramatically reduce protocol development time, improve regulatory quality, optimize clinical operations, and accelerate the delivery of life-changing therapies. By combining deep life sciences expertise with cutting-edge AI technologies, Luminari empowers organizations to bring innovative treatments to patients faster, more efficiently, and with greater confidence.Media Contact

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