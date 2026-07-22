Mavvrik and HTC Global Services Partner to Bring Intelligent Cost Governance to Enterprise Agentic AI

HTC's partnership with Mavvrik brings together AI innovation and intelligent cost governance to help enterprises scale Agentic AI with confidence.

HTC's partnership with Mavvrik brings together AI innovation and intelligent cost governance to help enterprises scale Agentic AI with confidence.

By bringing Mavvrik's intelligent cost governance into HTC MAiGE, we're giving customers the financial visibility to innovate aggressively, scale confidently, and govern responsibly at the same time.” — Sudheer Kotagiri, Senior Vice President, HTC Global Services

AUSTIN, TX, AND TROY, MI, UNITED STATES, July 22, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Mavvrik and HTC Global Services today announced a strategic partnership to help enterprises strengthen AI financial governance as they scale Agentic AI initiatives.As organizations accelerate the adoption of Agentic AI, they face increasing complexity in managing dynamic, consumption-based AI costs. Through this partnership, HTC will integrate Mavvrik's cost governance capabilities into HTC MAiGE , enabling customers to gain greater visibility, governance, and control over costs across their Agentic AI environments, including cloud, private, on-premises deployments.By combining HTC's AI-first transformation capabilities with Mavvrik's intelligent cost governance platform, the partnership helps enterprises understand AI unit economics, optimize spending, and confidently scale AI initiatives with greater financial accountability.“Enterprises aren't asking whether to scale Agentic AI. They're asking how to do it without losing control of what it costs. Agentic workloads create dynamic, consumption-based spend that traditional cost controls were never built for. By bringing Mavvrik's intelligent cost governance into HTC MAiGE, we're giving customers the financial visibility to innovate aggressively, scale confidently, and govern responsibly at the same time.”– Sudheer Kotagiri, Senior Vice President, HTC Global ServicesThe partnership further strengthens HTC's AI ecosystem and reinforces its commitment to delivering enterprise AI solutions that are intelligent, scalable, and responsibly governed."Agentic AI costs are non-deterministic by nature. The same task can take a different path, call different tools, and consume different resources each time, with spending distributed across agents, models, infrastructure, data, and SaaS. Integrating Mavvrik with HTC MAiGE adds an economic intelligence layer on top of that cost data, one teams and agents can both read from and act on. Enterprises can trace spend to the behaviors driving it, tie cost to business outcomes, and apply guardrails that help high-value AI initiatives scale with confidence."– Sundeep Goel, CEO, MavvrikThe integrated offering is available today. To learn more about how HTC and Mavvrik are helping enterprises govern AI costs, visit www.htcinc.com or www.mavvrik.ai About MavvrikMavvrik helps enterprises take financial control of modern infrastructure. Its platform unifies cost and usage data across cloud, on-prem, SaaS, GenAI APIs, and autonomous agents, giving finance, engineering, and product teams a single authoritative view of what they're spending, what's driving it, and what it costs to serve. As AI introduces new layers of unpredictable, consumption-based spend, Mavvrik delivers the visibility, attribution, and cost governance teams need to manage margins and price AI-powered services profitably. Mavvrik is available directly and through a network of channel partners. Learn more at www.mavvrik.ai About HTCHTC Global Services is a leading global provider of innovative IT and Business Process Services and Solutions. Established in 1990 with headquarters in Troy, Michigan, USA, HTC combines its extensive technical and domain expertise along with its business partner approach to enable clients to realize business transformation and maximize business returns. www.htcinc.com

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