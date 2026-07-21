150 days, 15 countries, 15,000 km: Student cycles from Suzhou to Liverpool

A student from the University of Liverpool has set off from Xi’an Jiaotong-Liverpool University (XJTLU) in Suzhou on a 15,000-kilometre cycling journey back to the UK, retracing the ancient Silk Road westward across 15 countries.

Luke Rimmer, an exchange student at XJTLU, packed his bags and mounted his bicycle on the University’s Suzhou campus on the morning of 21 July 2026. Over roughly 150 days, he plans to travel via Xi’an Jiaotong University in Shaanxi province before arriving at the University of Liverpool in time for his graduation ceremony in December.

Luke Rimmer set off from XJTLU on 21 July 2026

The seed of Rimmer’s idea was planted during the University’s 20th anniversary celebrations in May, when the Human Resources Office organised a cycling event. Rimmer approached the organisers to ask whether they needed a lead rider.

“I have done it before. I can lead this one,” he said.

Luke Rimmer

He went on to guide more than 60 staff members from across the world through the entire route. After the event, he carefully folded his cycling jersey and packed it into his bag, telling colleagues he intended to wear it all the way home. Few understood what he meant until he explained that he planned to cycle from XJTLU back to the University of Liverpool.

XJTLU’s Human Resources Office organised a cycling event called “20 in Motion”

On 8 July 2026, XJTLU held a send-off ceremony for Rimmer. Professor Youmin Xi, Executive President of XJTLU, presented him with a bicycle on behalf of the University – one that will become his closest companion over the 15,000-kilometre journey ahead.

President Xi said this was a remarkable feat that truly embodies XJTLU’s spirit. “I wish him all the best!”

Luke Rimmer (left) and Professor Youmin Xi (right)

Asked why he chose to cycle home, Rimmer said: “I like to do hard things. I like to do things that challenge me and seem on the edge of what’s possible. So, I thought I would cycle home and see the world as much as I can, and see all the beautiful countries.”

He also explained that friends back in the UK sometimes come across “negative” news about the world – some of it exaggerated, some distorted. He wants to see the world for himself, from the saddle of his bicycle, believing that along the way people will offer him water, point him in the right direction, and cheer him on.

“I have a lot of first aid stuff, bike fixing equipment and spare tubes,” Rimmer said when asked about his preparation. “I even have a solar panel to keep me stocked up on electricity during the ride when I’m in the desert or in the middle of nowhere.”

“I’m also bringing a hat given to me by a Norwegian friend I met at XJTLU, and a huge flag the University printed for me. It’s got a map of the route on it, and I’m going to get people to sign it along the way,” he said.

XJTLU held a send-off ceremony for Luke Rimmer on 8 July 2026

Rimmer’s cycling route links together the two parent universities of XJTLU – Xi’an Jiaotong University and the University of Liverpool. In April this year, XJTLU was awarded the Freedom of the City by Liverpool City Council, the city’s highest civic honour. Rimmer’s cross-continental ride will serve as a personal tribute to the meaning of freedom and XJTLU’s spirit – exploration, resilience, and global connection.

When asked to give a message to people watching his journey, Rimmer said: “Push yourself out of what you think you can do, because that’s the only way you can get better.”

By Qiuchen Hu and Xinmin Han

Edited by Vionna Fiducia Theja

Photos by XJTLU Human Resources Office and University Marketing and Communications