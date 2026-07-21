Miracle Surrogacy Expands International Outreach Through Consultations and Global Events
Following successful consultations in Fort Lauderdale, Seattle, Vancouver and Toronto, Miracle Surrogacy will be in Sydney, London, Los Angeles and New York.
In recent months, Miracle Surrogacy has held private, in-person consultations in Fort Lauderdale, Seattle, Vancouver, and Toronto. The meetings provided information to more than 200 families with personalized guidance on surrogacy programs in Mexico, IVF treatment, egg donation, embryo shipping, surrogate matching, legal parentage, and post-birth procedures.
“These consultations are one of the most meaningful parts of our work because they allow us to speak directly with intended parents and understand their individual circumstances,” said Carlos Ruiz, communication and events manager at Miracle Surrogacy. “Every family comes to us with different questions, experiences and goals. Meeting in person allows us to provide clearer information and help them evaluate their options with realistic expectations.”
Expanding Access Across the United States and Canada
The consultations in Fort Lauderdale and Seattle strengthened Miracle Surrogacy’s connections with intended parents across the United States, while the Vancouver and Toronto events supported the company’s continued growth in Canada.
Canada remains one of Miracle Surrogacy’s largest international markets. The company is responding to increased interest from Canadian intended parents by expanding its presence, building new partnerships and creating more opportunities for families to meet directly with its representatives.
The consultations welcomed heterosexual couples, same-sex couples and single intended parents at different stages of their journeys. Some participants were beginning to research surrogacy in Mexico, while others had already completed IVF treatment, created embryos or begun comparing international programs.
Topics discussed during the meetings included:
• Surrogacy programs in Mexico
• Program costs and payment schedules
• Surrogate screening and matching
• IVF treatment and embryo transfers
• Egg donor selection and screening
• International embryo shipping
• Pregnancy management and communication
• Legal parentage and birth certificates
• Citizenship and passport procedures
• Post-birth planning and returning home with a newborn
Miracle Surrogacy to Participate in Sydney Conference
Miracle Surrogacy will continue its international outreach at the Growing Families Surrogacy & Donor Conception National Conference 2026 in Sydney on July 25 and 26.
The two-day event will be held at the Sydney Masonic Centre and will bring together intended parents, experienced parents, surrogates, fertility professionals and international family-building providers.
Miracle Surrogacy will participate as a sponsor, exhibitor and speaker. Four company representatives will attend and contribute as speakers, sharing information about surrogacy in Mexico and the medical, legal and practical considerations involved in international family building.
Conference topics will include domestic and international surrogacy, donor conception, IVF, legal considerations, costs, emotional support, embryo and sperm shipping, citizenship and passports.
Additional information and registration are available through the Growing Families website.
Consultations Planned for London, Los Angeles and New York
Following the Sydney conference, Miracle Surrogacy will hold private consultations in three additional international cities:
• London: Sept. 4-6, 2026
• Los Angeles: Sept. 18-20, 2026
• New York City: Oct. 9-11, 2026
The consultations will give intended parents an opportunity to meet privately with Miracle Surrogacy coordinators and discuss questions specific to their circumstances, citizenship, family structure and stage of the process.
Venue information and appointment availability for London and New York will be published on Miracle Surrogacy’s website. Appointments are limited and must be reserved in advance.
Building a More Accessible International Network
Miracle Surrogacy’s consultations in Fort Lauderdale, Seattle, Vancouver and Toronto, together with its upcoming appearances in Sydney, London, Los Angeles and New York, are part of a broader effort to improve access to personalized information about international surrogacy.
Miracle Surrogacy is also expanding its educational webinar series to reach intended parents who may be unable to attend an in-person consultation. The online sessions will give families around the world direct access to information about surrogacy in Mexico, IVF treatment, egg donation, embryo shipping, surrogate matching, legal parentage, program costs and post-birth procedures. By combining international events with accessible online education, Miracle Surrogacy aims to help more intended parents receive clear answers and make informed decisions, regardless of where they live.
“Surrogacy involves important medical, legal, financial and emotional decisions,” Ruiz said. “Our goal is to meet intended parents where they are, answer their questions directly and give them the information they need to make informed decisions about their journey.”
Miracle Surrogacy plans to continue developing partnerships and hosting educational events in key international markets as demand for coordinated family-building options grows.
For event schedules, consultation availability and registration information, visit www.miraclesurrogacy.com.
Frequently Asked Questions
How is Miracle Surrogacy expanding internationally in 2026?
Miracle Surrogacy is expanding its outreach through private consultations, international conferences, local partnerships and educational webinars for intended parents worldwide.
Where can intended parents meet Miracle Surrogacy in 2026?
Miracle Surrogacy will participate in events and consultations in Sydney, London, Los Angeles and New York City. Dates and registration information are available on the company’s website.
Where has Miracle Surrogacy recently held private consultations?
Miracle Surrogacy has recently held private, in-person consultations in Fort Lauderdale, Seattle, Vancouver and Toronto.
Why is Miracle Surrogacy expanding its presence in Canada?
Miracle Surrogacy is serving an increasing number of Canadian intended parents. The company is expanding its presence and partnerships in Canada to provide families with greater access to personalized information about surrogacy in Mexico.
What is discussed during a private surrogacy consultation?
Consultations may cover surrogacy programs in Mexico, program costs, IVF treatment, egg donation, embryo shipping, surrogate matching, legal parentage, birth certificates, citizenship, passports and post-birth procedures.
Who can attend a consultation?
Consultations are open to heterosexual couples, same-sex couples and single intended parents. They are appropriate for people beginning their research as well as those who have completed fertility treatment or created embryos.
When is Miracle Surrogacy attending the Sydney conference?
Miracle Surrogacy will participate in the Growing Families Surrogacy & Donor Conception National Conference 2026 in Sydney on July 25 and 26.
How will Miracle Surrogacy participate in Sydney?
Miracle Surrogacy will participate as a sponsor, exhibitor and speaker. Four company representatives will attend and contribute as speakers.
When are the upcoming consultations?
Upcoming Miracle Surrogacy consultations are scheduled for:
London: Sept. 4-6, 2026
Los Angeles: Sept. 18-20, 2026
New York City: Oct. 9-11, 2026
Where can intended parents find event and booking information?
Event schedules, venues, and appointment availability are available at www.miraclesurrogacy.com.
About Miracle Surrogacy:
Miracle Surrogacy, headquartered in Miami, is the longest-established surrogacy agency in Mexico, with more than 12 years providing full-service surrogacy programs. The company is also the largest, with more than 75 English-speaking staff members at offices in Cancun, Mexico; Mexico City, Mexico; and Mérida, Mexico. Miracle Surrogacy’s surrogacy programs in Mexico are affordable, at approximately one-third the cost of surrogacy in the United States.
The company assists in the birth of nearly 250 babies per year, more than all other surrogacy agencies in Mexico combined. Miracle Surrogacy is renowned for its transparency and ethical treatment of surrogates, which has resulted in it being the only surrogacy agency with a surplus of fully screened surrogates, with embryo transfers conducted in only 8 to 10 weeks after embryos are ready. Miracle Surrogacy also has the largest egg bank in Mexico with more than 300 internationally diverse egg donors.
Carlos Ruiz
Miracle Surrogacy of Mexico, LLC
+1 786-789-3080
email us here
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