Caribou Launches New Brand to Reflect Singular Focus on Pharmacy Auditing, Payment Integrity, and Fiduciary Solutions

CHICAGO, IL, UNITED STATES, July 21, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Caribou Systems , Inc. today unveiled a new brand identity, marking a pivotal evolution for the firm and reinforcing its commitment to delivering independent oversight across pharmacy benefit management. Building on more than 25 years of industry leadership, Caribou is sharpening its strategic focus on pharmacy claims auditing, payment integrity, and fiduciary solutions, beginning in the third quarter of this year.Concurrent with this new brand identity, ELMCRx , which acquired Caribou in 2025, is also rebranding under the Caribou name, pivoting away from clinical services to focus exclusively on pharmacy claims auditing, claims monitoring, and fiduciary oversight - the areas of greatest need amid mounting legislative, regulatory, and financial pressure across the PBM industry.“This rebrand reflects both who we are and where we are going,” said Richard Fleder, Caribou’s Chief Executive Officer. “Stepping away from our clinical services was a deliberate choice, made because the industry’s greatest need right now is independent auditing, claims monitoring, and fiduciary oversight. Caribou’s singular focus beginning in Q3 on these disciplines ensures we remain on the frontline of helping the self-funded market navigate increasing complexity with confidence and clarity.”Val Ridgway, SVP of Pharmacy Auditing, noted that “The momentum we’ve built over the past year has positioned us for an exciting next chapter. With the support of our new leadership, we expect continued investment in technology and infrastructure that will further enhance our capabilities and strengthen the value we deliver to clients. Our new identity reflects that future: combining deep expertise, innovation, and continued commitment to true independence to drive meaningful results.”“Caribou has long been recognized as the preeminent independent PBM auditing firm in the country, and this next chapter is about building on that reputation,” said Amy Gasbarro, President of Caribou. “With the added focus and resources behind our team today, we’re positioned to deliver even greater rigor and value to the brokers, consultants, and plan sponsors who depend on us.”Benefit brokers, TPAs, and self-funded employers can learn more at https://caribousystems.com About CaribouCaribou is an independent pharmacy claims auditing firm with no PBM ownership or affiliation. With more than 25 years of experience, Caribou partners with benefit brokers, TPAs, and self-funded employer groups to deliver auditing, claims monitoring, and RFP support services. Its proprietary re-adjudication platform reviews 100% of pharmacy claims, delivering the transparency, payment accuracy, and fiduciary oversight required to manage cost, reduce risk, and improve outcomes.

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