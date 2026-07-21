HUD Joins the NFL and Agency Partners to Support Engaging Youth Through Sport

lNDIANAPOLIS – Officials from Housing and Urban Development (HUD), Health and Human Services (HHS), Education (ED), and Labor (DOL) today joined Troy Vincent Sr., Executive Vice President of National Football League (NFL) Football Operations to announce a federal agency Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) focused on youth engagement through sport.

Through this MOU, the agencies will collaborate to identify program sites that connect structured youth programming to academic participation, healthy living, and workforce pathways. The MOU builds on the Make America Healthy Again (MAHA) initiative in underserved communities.

The event was hosted in Indianapolis alongside current and former NFL players, youth athletes, and local community partners.

“A key part of HUD’s mission is to foster strong families and communities. Sport shapes not only skilled athletes, but the next generation of engaged citizens and leaders,” said Secretary Turner. “I am pleased to make this commitment from HUD and our federal agency partners to encourage healthy habits for youth athletes’ bodies, minds, and spirits. Through public-private partnerships with federal agencies, the NFL, and local organizations, we will equip youth with the tools they need to lead successful lives.”

“When we invest in young people, we strengthen families, neighborhoods, and the future of our country. Flag football is more than a sport. It's a platform to teach character, build confidence, encourage teamwork, and create opportunities that last long after the final whistle,” said Executive Vice President of NFL Football Operations Troy Vincent, Sr. “We're honored to stand with leaders who share the belief that every young person deserves the chance to grow, compete, and discover what's possible.”

“Every young person deserves the opportunity to grow up healthy, develop strong character, and build the skills they need to succeed,” said Administration for Children and Families (ACF) Assistant Secretary Alex J. Adams. “Through this partnership, ACF is helping create new pathways for children and youth — especially those in foster care — to stay active, build meaningful relationships with trusted mentors, and develop leadership skills that prepare them for adulthood.”

“Preparing young people for a changing economy requires us to look beyond the traditional classroom and leverage every available resource,” said Assistant Secretary for the Office of Elementary and Secondary Education Kirsten Baesler. “Through this collaboration, we are harnessing the power of sport to meet kids right where they are, creating a public-private partnership that sparks the very best in local innovation. By using athletic discipline to drive academic ambition and close learning gaps, we can equip our youth with the tools they need to earn their own success.”

In accordance with the President’s Council on Sports, Fitness, and Nutrition, the MOU highlights how the future of youth development in America lies at the intersection of sport, education, and community.



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