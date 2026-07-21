Emage Fibroid Centers Thanks Mayors Sheffield, Siver for Recognizing Fibroid Awareness Month

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We are grateful to Mayor Sheffield and Mayor Siver for adding their voices to this important conversation and for standing up for women’s health.” — John Lipman, MD

DETROIT, MI, UNITED STATES, July 21, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Emage Fibroid Centers today thanked Detroit Mayor Mary Sheffield and Southfield Mayor Ken Siver for proclaiming July 2026 as Fibroid Awareness Month.

“Thank you to Mayor Sheffield and Mayor Siver for helping to promote greater awareness of uterine fibroids and for recognizing the importance of ensuring that every woman has access to accurate information, timely diagnosis, and appropriate treatment options,” said John Lipman, MD, founder and chief medical officer of Emage Fibroid Centers. “Fibroids are a silent epidemic that disproportionately affect women of color, often robbing them of their quality of life, reproductive choices, and in the vast majority of cases, their sense of control over their own bodies.”

Mayor Sheffield and Mayor Siver issued proclamations recognizing the significant impact fibroids have on women and how despite their prevalence, uterine fibroids remain underdiagnosed and often misunderstood.

They also recognized the work of organizations like Emage that are working to “educate communities, amplify patient voices, encourage conversations about women's health and help women gain freedom from fibroids.”

Uterine fibroids—benign growths that develop in or on the uterus—affect up to 80 percent of women by age 50. Fibroids can cause debilitating symptoms including abnormal uterine bleeding, severe pelvic pain, anemia, fatigue, fertility challenges, and complications during pregnancy.

Moreover, Black women are disproportionately affected by uterine fibroids, experiencing higher rates of the condition, earlier onset, more severe symptoms and higher rates of invasive surgery. In fact, according to the National Institutes of Health, Black women are seven times as likely to have surgery and twice as likely to undergo a hysterectomy to treat fibroids as white women even though minimally invasive, nonsurgical options exist.

“Surgery isn’t the only option for treating uterine fibroids,” said Philip Adler, MD. “Unfortunately, many women are unaware that they may be candidates for uterine fibroid embolization (UFE), a nonsurgical procedure that shrinks fibroids and reduces symptoms so women can get back to living life on their terms.”

Dr. Adler is the medical director of Emage Fibroid Centers—Detroit, which is located in Southfield and is one of the only outpatient centers specializing in UFE in Metro Detroit.

Uterine fibroid embolization is performed through a single, small nick in the skin and works by blocking the blood supply to fibroids, causing them to soften and shrink. The procedure preserves the uterus while relieving debilitating symptoms such as heavy bleeding and pelvic pain. Uterine fibroid embolization was endorsed in 2008 by the American College of Obstetricians & Gynecologists (ACOG) yet remains relatively unknown.

As part of Fibroid Awareness Month, Emage launched its Freedom from Fibroids campaign to raise awareness and empower women with symptomatic fibroids to talk with their doctor and learn about all of their treatment options, including UFE.

“We are grateful to Mayor Sheffield and Mayor Siver for adding their voices to this important conversation and for standing up for women’s health,” Dr. Lipman said. “Though fibroids affect the majority of women, there is still a lot of work to be done to make sure they are aware of all their options and have access to safe and effective nonsurgical treatments like UFE.”

#freedomfromfibroids #fibroidawareness #UFE

About Emage Fibroid Centers

Emage Fibroid Centers is dedicated to improving the lives of women experiencing symptomatic uterine fibroids through advanced, minimally invasive, non-surgical treatment options. By combining clinical expertise with compassionate care, Emage aims to help women find relief and regain their quality of life. Emage provides expert outpatient care in a comfortable, patient-centered environment and is dedicated to expanding awareness of non-surgical fibroid treatment options and empowering women with the information they need to make confident decisions about their health. For more information visit https://emagefibroidcenters.com/.

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