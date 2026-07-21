Maryland Public Service Commission Invites Comments on Next Generation Act Transmission-Connected Energy Storage Proposals – Round 1

July 21, 2026

The Maryland Public Service Commission will hold a virtual public comment hearing in conjunction with the Round 1 proceedings docketed in Case No. 9866: Review of Next Generation Energy Act Transmission-Connected Energy Storage Proposals. The Commission will determine whether to award Energy Storage Capacity Credits (ESCCs) to Round 1 applicants. ESCCs help improve the ability of large energy storage projects to obtain financing by acting as a hedge against future PJM capacity market price uncertainty by providing a more stable revenue stream. Projects awarded ESCCs will still need to apply for construction approval, which will require additional public hearings regarding non-financial aspects of the projects including safety, siting and environmental impacts, among other things. The Commission’s consultant, Power Advisory LLC, has prepared an initial Round 1 Evaluation Report with more information on each applicant’s project.

The virtual public comment hearing will take place on Thursday, July 30, 2026 at 6:00 p.m. The purpose of this public hearing is to gather public input on the various transmission-connected energy storage applications received in Round 1. In addition to taking comments from the public, the hearing will include a brief project overview by each of the following four remaining applicants:1

1. Oystercatcher Energy Storage Project

Applicant: Cardinal Energy Storage East, LLC

Project Location (County): NW corner of Harford County, adjacent to the Baltimore Gas & Electric’s Conastone Substation

Energy Storage Technology: Lithium Ion

Nameplate Capacity (MW): 500

Storage Duration (Hours): 6

Interconnecting Utility: Baltimore Gas & Electric

2. Fourth Quarter BESS Project

Applicant: RWE Supply & Trading Americas, LLC

Project Location (County): 21200 Martinsburg Rd, Dickerson, MD 20842 (Montgomery)

Nameplate Capacity (MW): 300

Storage Duration (Hours): 4

Interconnecting Utility: Potomac Electric Power Company

3. Chalk Point Storage Project

Applicant: Chalk Point Reliability Storage LLC

Project Location (County): 25100 Chalk Point Rd, Aquasco, MD 20608 (Prince George’s)

Energy Storage Technology: Lithium Iron Phosphate

Nameplate Capacity (MW): 400

Storage Duration (Hours): 4

Interconnecting Utility: Potomac Electric Power Company

4. Jade Meadow III Battery Storage Project

Applicant: Jade Meadow III LLC

Project Location (County): 1700 Russell Road, Barton, MD 21521 (Garrett)

Energy Storage Technology: Lithium Ion

Nameplate Capacity (MW): 40

Storage Duration (Hours): 4

Interconnecting Utility: First Energy/Potomac Edison

Anyone wishing to participate at the virtual hearing should send an email to kimberly.schock@maryland.gov by 12:00 noon on Monday, July 27, 2026. The hearing will also be live streamed via the Commission’s YouTube channel. Please direct any questions about the public hearing to Ms. Schock.

In addition to the public hearing, written comments can be sent electronically through the Commission’s online portal at: https://psc.maryland.gov/online-services/file-a-public-comment/, or by mail. Comments sent by mail should be addressed to: Jamie Bergin, Chief Clerk, Maryland Public Service Commission, William Donald Schaefer Tower, 6 St. Paul Street, 16th Floor, Baltimore, MD 21202. So that they are noted in the proper case file, all comments should reference Case No. 9866. All comments must be submitted by the close of business on Friday, July 31, 2026.

1. Energy Storage Technology: Lithium Iron Phosphate 1 Round 1 initially included five applicants. Pulaski Energy Storage LLC withdrew its application on July 2, 2026.

As background:

During the 2025 Session of the Maryland General Assembly, the Next Generation Energy Act (NGEA) was passed. The NGEA requires the Maryland Public Service Commission (Commission) to issue at least two solicitations for a cumulative 1,600 MWs of front-of-the-meter transmission-connected energy storage projects. Successful applicants for Round 1 must be decided by October 1, 2026 and the successful applicants for Round 2 must be decided by October 1, 2027. The initial NGEA legislation directed the Commission to procure “up to 800 MW” per solicitation. However, the Utility RELIEF (Reducing Energy Load Inflation for Everyday Families) Act in 2026 modified the NGEA to clarify that the Commission can exceed 800 MW in a single procurement round if the proposed projects are cost-effective and in the best interest of Maryland ratepayers.

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Media contact: Kathy Fueston, kathy.fueston@maryland.gov

About the Public Service Commission:

The Maryland Public Service Commission regulates electric and gas utilities and suppliers, telephone companies (land lines), private water and sewer companies, passenger motor vehicle carriers for hire, taxicab companies in some jurisdictions and bay pilot rates. The Commission implements the State’s energy policy and also regulates the siting of energy generating facilities and high-voltage transmission lines.