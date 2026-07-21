Rep. Lowell Russell encourages Tennesseans to take advantage of sales tax holiday

NASHVILLE, Tenn. – State Rep. Lowell Russell, R-Vonore, is encouraging residents to take advantage of Tennessee’s upcoming sales tax holiday.

The state’s annual back-to-school tax-free weekend begins on Friday, July 31 at 12:01 a.m. and ends Sunday, Aug. 2 at 11:59 p.m.

“Preparing for a new school year is an exciting time for students, but it can put added pressure on family budgets,” Russell said. “I hope these tax savings help ease that burden and give parents a little extra flexibility as they set their children up for a successful school year.”

Qualified purchases include clothing and shoes priced at $100 or less, school and art supplies priced at $100 or less and computers or tablets priced at $1,500 or less.

Shoppers can purchase eligible items tax-free both online and in-person. Items purchased must be for personal use, not for business or trade.

Since 2012, Tennessee’s Republican supermajority has provided more than $5.2 billion in tax relief to citizens. The Volunteer State collects zero income tax and consistently ranks as one of the most fiscally responsible and lowest-taxed states in the nation.

For more information about Tennessee’s sales tax holiday, including full lists of exempt and not exempt items, visit www.tntaxholiday.com.

Lowell Russell represents District 21 in the Tennessee House of Representatives which includes parts of Loudon and Monroe counties.

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