ONUG Names Debbie Holmgren Vice President of Sales

ONUG - Voice of the Large Enterprise AI Networking Summit

ONUG, the community of enterprise infrastructure and security professionals, today announced that Debbie Holmgren has joined as Vice President of Sales

NAPLES, FL, UNITED STATES, July 21, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- ONUG, the 100,000-member community of enterprise infrastructure and security professionals, today announced that Debbie Holmgren has joined as Vice President of Sales , effective July 20, 2026.Holmgren will lead ONUG's revenue organization, overseeing sponsorship sales, partner relationships, and the sales team supporting ONUG's two annual AI Networking Summits and its year-round Collaborative and Connect programs. She joins at a pivotal moment as the enterprise market seeks greater choice in building hybrid AI infrastructure, and, in doing so, reimagines the WAN, IT operations, and private AI stacks. That shift calls for a broader representation of the vendor community to engage with ONUG's practitioners, and Holmgren will lead that expansion.Holmgren brings more than 15 years of sales and business development leadership across the technology media and events industry. She began her career in 2009 as Vice President of Business Development and Partnerships at VentureBeat, and went on to lead sponsorship and content marketing sales at O'Reilly Media across its DevOps, security, and IoT conference portfolios. She subsequently held senior sales leadership roles at TDWI, a Division of 1105 Media, Inc., where she directed event sponsorship sales, and at NetLine, an Informa Tech Company, where she led B2B demand generation. Most recently, she served as Sales Director at Manning Publications, where she led corporate sponsorship sales initiatives."Debbie brings exactly the combination of sponsor relationship depth and team leadership that ONUG needs as we head into our most ambitious event yet," said Nick Lippis, Co-Founder and Co-Chairman of ONUG. "Our sponsors aren't buying booth space; they're investing in access to the IT executives building the Enterprise AI Fabric. Debbie understands how to deliver that value on both sides.""ONUG sits at the center of the most important conversation in enterprise IT," said Holmgren. "I'm excited to help our sponsors and partners connect with the practitioners defining how AI gets built, secured, and operated at scale."Holmgren's first major milestone will be the ONUG Fall 2026 AI Networking Summit, "Build the Fabric: The Enterprise AI Fabric," taking place October 28-29 in New York City's PENN District.About ONUGONUG is a community of 100,000 enterprise infrastructure and security professionals, governed by an IT executive board drawn from the Global 2000. Through its twice-yearly AI Networking Summits, the ONUG Collaborative, and ONUG Connect, ONUG defines enterprise requirements and drives the adoption of open, interoperable infrastructure for the AI era. Learn more at https://onug.net/ ###

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