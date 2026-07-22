ChappelWood Financial Announces Fall 2026 Financial Education Series

Damon King, CFP® Investment Advisor & Wealth Manager

Lineup helps Oklahomans master retirement, taxes, estate planning, and life after selling a business

EDMOND, OK, UNITED STATES, July 22, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Edmond-based wealth management firm ChappelWood Financial Services announced its Fall 2026 lineup of financial education courses through its educational arm, ChappelWood University. Courses will be held throughout the Oklahoma City metro, giving area residents practical, straight-talk instruction on the financial decisions that matter most in the second half of life.Courses from August through November 2026 will include:Surviving Retirement – How to turn a lifetime of savings into reliable retirement income so that you don’t run out of money.Thursday, August 6 | 11 a.m. – Mustang Senior CenterThursday, August 6 | 6:30 p.m. – Francis Tuttle Technology Center, Portland CampusThursday, August 13 | 10:15 a.m. – Moore Senior CenterTuesday, August 25 | 3 p.m. – Canadian Valley Technology Center, El Reno CampusThursday, October 8 | 3 p.m. – Canadian Valley Technology Center, El Reno CampusDisinheriting Uncle Sam – Proven, legal strategies to reduce the taxes you pay in retirement — and the taxes your heirs will pay after you're gone.Thursday, September 3 | 6:30 p.m. – Francis Tuttle Technology Center, Portland Campus.Wills, Trusts, & Your Money – What every family needs to know about protecting assets, avoiding probate, and making sure your wishes are actually carried out.Thursday, October 8 | 6:30 p.m. – Francis Tuttle Technology Center, Portland CampusYou Sold Your Business! Now What? – A roadmap for business owners navigating life — and wealth — after the sale.Thursday, November 12 | 6:30 p.m. – Francis Tuttle Technology Center, Portland CampusMore information can be found at https://www.chappelwood.com/events “Most people were never taught how money really works in retirement, and they end up paying for that gap in taxes, missed opportunities, and sleepless nights,” said Damon King, CFPof ChappelWood Financial Services and Lead Instructor for ChappelWood University. “We founded ChappelWood University in 2016 with the intent of leading true educational classes, not sales pitches for products or services. Attendees leave with strategies they can act on immediately.”Classes are open to the public and designed for pre-retirees, retirees, and business owners at every stage of planning.To enroll in the courses at Francis Tuttle Technology Center, visit FrancisTuttle.edu or call 405-717-7799. Tuition is $20 per person.To enroll in the courses at Canadian Valley Technology Center, visit CVTech.edu or call 405-262-2629. Tuition is $37 per person.To enroll in the courses at the Mustang and Moore Senior Centers, call 405-348-0909. There is no cost to attend.About ChappelWood UniversityFounded in 2016, ChappelWood University is the financial education initiative of ChappelWood Financial Services. Created to give Oklahomans clear, unbiased knowledge they need to make better retirement decisions, ChappelWood University provides instruction on retirement income planning, tax reduction strategies, Social Security and Medicare basics, estate planning, and business exit strategies.To book a course for you for business or workplace, contact ChappelWood Financial Services at 405-348-0909 orDamon@ChappelWood.com.About ChappelWood Financial ServicesChappelWood Financial Services is a boutique wealth management firm based in Edmond, Oklahoma, serving high-net-worth families, retirees, and business owners. The firm specializes in tax reduction strategies, reliable retirement income planning, and legacy protection. Learn more at ChappelWood.com.###ChappelWood Financial Services is a Registered Investment Adviser registered with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Registration with the SEC does not imply a certain level of skill or training. These events are for educational and informational purposes only and do not constitute investment, legal, or tax advice, nor are they an offer to buy or sell any security or a recommendation of any investment strategy. ChappelWood Financial Services does not provide legal or tax advice; attendees should consult their own attorney or qualified tax professional regarding their individual circumstances. Advisory services are offered only to clients or prospective clients where ChappelWood Financial Services and its representatives are properly licensed or exempt from licensure. Past performance is no guarantee of future results. Additional information about ChappelWood Financial Services, including its services and fees, is available in the firm’s Form ADV, which can be found at ChappelWood.com or requested by emailing Meg@ChappelWood.com.

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