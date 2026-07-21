OHR July 2026 Newsletter - Director's Message (English)

OHR July 2026 Newsletter - Director's Message

This summer offers an opportunity to reflect on our nation’s history and the ongoing work of advancing justice and equal opportunity for all. The past 250 years have included moments of progress and challenge, reminding us that protecting civil rights requires continued commitment.

At the DC Office of Human Rights (OHR), that commitment guides our work every day. We work to ensure that residents, workers, students, and visitors can live, work, learn, and thrive free from discrimination. By protecting equal opportunity in employment, housing, public accommodations, government services, and educational institutions, our mission reflects a simple yet enduring principle: every person deserves to be treated with dignity, fairness, and respect.

America’s story has been shaped by people who challenged barriers to promote greater inclusion. Their efforts have strengthened our communities and continue to inspire progress toward a society where everyone can participate fully. OHR remains committed to protecting human rights and helping ensure equal opportunity for everyone in the District.

This July marks the 36th anniversary of the Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA), a landmark civil rights law that transformed our nation’s approach to accessibility and enshrined into law the fundamental rights of people with disabilities to participate fully and equally in community life. More than three decades later, the ADA continues to remind us that accessibility, inclusion, and full participation are not only legal obligations but also shared values that strengthen our neighborhoods, workplaces, schools, and public spaces.

To commemorate this important milestone, OHR is proud to partner with the Office of Disability Rights, the DC Commission on the Arts and Humanities, the DC Public Library, and Art Enables to present Access to Expression: Inclusive Arts in the District. This special community event will celebrate the creativity, perspectives, and contributions of artists with disabilities through an inclusive art exhibition, a panel discussion, interactive art activities, and opportunities to connect with community resources. We invite you to join us in celebrating the ADA’s enduring legacy and reaffirming our shared commitment to building a more accessible and inclusive District.

As we look ahead, let us continue working together so that the promise of equal opportunity becomes a reality for everyone who lives, works, learns, and visits the District.