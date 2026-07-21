Columbus Citizens Foundation Celebrates Successful 'Legenda Major' Fresco Training Course

Italian master artists lead immersive fresco program for scholarship recipients, preserving centuries-old artistic traditions through hands-on education.

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, July 21, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Made possible through the generous underwriting of the Ladies Auxiliary of the Columbus Citizens Foundation and sustained by their unwavering commitment to advancing the Foundation’s mission, the “Legenda Major” Artistic-Painting Training Course brought Italian cultural education to life from July 7 through July 17, 2026. Designed for selected scholarship recipients, the program offered an immersive introduction to one of Italy’s most enduring artistic traditions: fresco painting.

Led by Italian art master Claudia Nodari of Studio ATMOSPHERE, with Alessandro Tortelli and a supporting artistic team from Brescia and Matera, the course connected technical instruction with the legacy of Giotto and the fresco tradition associated with the life of St. Francis. Participants explored the historical, artistic, and cultural significance of fresco while learning how this ancient medium helped shape the visual language of Italian art.

Each day combined theory with hands-on practice. Students prepared arriccio and plaster layers, transferred drawings, ground pigments, practiced brushwork and shading, explored gilding with simulated gold leaf, and completed finishing and retouching exercises. The structured studio environment, supported by personalized material kits, bilingual resources, and daily handouts, created a professional setting in which participants could experience fresco as both a disciplined craft and an expressive art form.

For Nodari, sharing artistic craftsmanship with younger generations is a cultural mission. The course responded to a broader concern: the decline of traditional artisan workshops in Italy and the risk of losing specialized knowledge, techniques, and “secrets of the trade.” In this sense, “Legenda Major” served not only as an educational experience, but also as an act of preservation, encouraging students to value and carry forward Italy’s artistic heritage with skill, passion, and renewed confidence.

The program also became a meaningful community event. Members of the Ladies Auxiliary, CCF members, guests, and representatives of Italian and Italian American cultural and educational institutions visited throughout the two weeks, underscoring the initiative’s broader significance. The course also drew media attention through appearances and interviews involving Claudia Nodari and Alessia Pintossi.

The course culminated in the assembly of participant panels into a group display celebrating learning, heritage, and artistic collaboration. The resulting triptych reflects the work of the participants, their instructors, and the contribution of maestro Giuseppe Ponzanelli, and is expected to be exhibited at the Italian American Museum of New York. Opening and closing ceremonies, enriched by music and performances by Alessia Pintossi and Jared Seaver Marmo, framed the experience with reflection, gratitude, and celebration.

Through “Legenda Major,” the Columbus Citizens Foundation affirmed its role as a bridge between generations, preserving Italian cultural traditions while giving emerging artists direct access to the techniques, stories, and values that continue to inspire Italian art. The program stands as a testament to the Ladies Auxiliary’s leadership, generosity, and enduring commitment to keeping Italian heritage alive through education, scholarship, and community engagement.

ABOUT COLUMBUS CITIZENS FOUNDATION:

Columbus Citizens Foundation is a New York City non-profit organization committed to fostering an appreciation of Italian American heritage and achievement. The Foundation, through a broad range of philanthropic and cultural activities, provides opportunities for advancement to deserving Italian-American students through various scholarship and grant programs. The Foundation organizes New York City's annual Columbus Celebration and Columbus Day Parade, which has celebrated Italian-American Heritage on New York's Fifth Avenue since 1929.

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