American National University Expands Global Partnerships in Mongolia, Strengthening Educational Opportunities

American National University signs new and renewed partnership agreements with 3 Mongolian universities and the government of Ömnögovi Province.

Students from Mongolia and other countries bring different perspectives, experiences, and ways of thinking into the classroom. That exchange of ideas benefits everyone.” — Dr. Frank Longaker

SALEM, VA, UNITED STATES, July 21, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- During a trip to Mongolia in July 2026, American National University President Dr. Frank Longaker, Vice President of Operations Dr. Joel Musgrove, and International Admissions Director Tuul Spencer signed new and renewed partnership agreements with three Mongolian universities and the government of Ömnögovi Province, expanding educational opportunities for Mongolian students while strengthening the university's global partnerships and commitment to international education. Building on relationships developed over more than 15 years, university leaders traveled to Mongolia at the invitation of a member of the Mongolian Parliament to strengthen existing partnerships, establish new collaborations, and meet with university and government leaders to discuss future educational opportunities. These partnerships with Mongolia are important; American National University currently enrolls 533 international students representing 45 countries, including 79 students from Mongolia, making Mongolia one of the university's strongest international partnerships."The invitation itself speaks to the relationships we've built over many years," Dr. Longaker said. "Our partnerships in Mongolia continue to grow because both sides recognize the value of providing students with access to high-quality education and preparing them for careers in an increasingly global workforce."One of the visit's most significant achievements was the signing of an agreement with Ömnögovi Province, one of Mongolia's 21 provinces located in the southern region of the country. The province, among the country's most economically significant regions due to its mining industry, is investing in higher education as part of its long-term workforce development strategy. The agreement marks the first time American National University, or any other US University has partnered directly with a Mongolian provincial government.Under the agreement, Ömnögovi Province will sponsor up to 15 students pursuing nursing or computer science degrees at American National University. "This is the first province in Mongolia that we've established an agreement with," said Dr. Longaker. "This partnership is really the culmination of years of work. It reflects both the strong interest among Mongolian students in earning an American education and American National University's commitment to helping them achieve that goal."During the visit, university leaders renewed and expanded articulation agreements with Royal International University and Global Leadership University and established a new partnership with IKH Zasag University. These agreements provide students with streamlined pathways to continue their education at American National University after completing coursework in Mongolia.Visiting Mongolia also built upon American National University's first partnership in the country, established more than 15 years ago with Royal International University. Since then, the university has steadily expanded its presence in the country, creating pathways for Mongolian students to continue their education in the United States while strengthening academic collaboration between institutions.The partnerships also foster collaboration between faculty and institutional leaders while increasing educational opportunities for students interested in pursuing graduate education and career-focused degree programs. "Our international partnerships are about much more than enrollment," Dr. Longaker said. "They are about creating opportunities for students, sharing knowledge between institutions, and helping prepare graduates to succeed wherever their careers may take them."These initiatives are designed to help address workforce needs within Mongolia by preparing graduates with specialized skills before they return home to contribute to their communities. While the partnerships expand educational opportunities for students from Mongolia, Dr. Longaker emphasized that they also enhance the educational experience for students throughout American National University."Our students learn from their professors, they learn from their textbooks, and they learn from the classmates sitting beside them," he said. "Students from Mongolia and other countries bring different perspectives, experiences, and ways of thinking into the classroom. That exchange of ideas benefits everyone."As classrooms become increasingly diverse, students gain firsthand experience working with classmates from different cultures and backgrounds—an important advantage in today's interconnected workforce."We believe it's incredibly valuable for students to understand other cultures and learn from people with different experiences," Dr. Longaker said. "Whether our graduates work in the United States or elsewhere in the world, they'll be working in a global economy. These experiences prepare them to collaborate, communicate, and lead in ways that extend far beyond the classroom." These partnerships reflect American National University's long-standing commitment to expanding access to career-focused education while building meaningful international relationships.The university continues to welcome students from around the world, and school leaders believe partnerships like these create lasting benefits for students, institutions, employers, and communities in both countries. "What we're building is more than partnerships," Dr. Longaker said. "We're building relationships that strengthen the university, create opportunities for students, and prepare graduates to succeed in an increasingly connected world."About American National UniversityFounded in 1886, American National University has been preparing students for meaningful careers through career-focused education for more than 140 years. The university offers associate, bachelor's, master's, and doctoral degree programs across healthcare, business, and technology for in-demand fields. Through flexible online and campus-based learning options, the university serves students throughout the United States and around the world.American National University is committed to fostering a diverse and inclusive learning environment that prepares graduates to succeed in an increasingly interconnected global workforce. The university's emphasis on practical, workforce-aligned education, personalized support, and strong industry partnerships helps students develop the knowledge and skills needed to achieve their professional goals while making a positive impact in their communities.To learn more about American National University and its programs, visit an.edu.American National University – Be live, in class, from anywhere.

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