Burlington Stone promotes Andrew Woon to Sales Director as Ian Ramsay takes on new strategic role

Andrew Woon appointed Sales Director, Burlington Stone Ian Ramsay moves to new role focusing on Scotland and Ireland

Burlington Stone has announced the appointment of Andrew Woon as Sales Director, He will head up the UK sales function, customer service and technical teams

It is impossible to overstate Ian's contribution to Burlington over three decades of service, knowledge, relationships and commitment.” — Allen Gibb

CUMBRIA, UNITED KINGDOM, July 21, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Burlington Stone has announced the appointment of Andrew Woon as Sales Director, taking responsibility for the company's UK sales function, customer service and technical teams as the business continues to strengthen its position across the architectural, construction and landscaping sectors.Andrew succeeds Ian Ramsay, who, after more than 30 years with Burlington Stone, moves into a new part-time role as Regional Director for Scotland & Ireland, allowing him to focus on the markets and customer relationships he has developed over many years while continuing to support the business.Andrew joined Burlington Stone earlier this year as Specification Sales Manager for the North of England, bringing extensive experience in specification-led sales, technical building products and commercial leadership. Since joining the business, he has quickly established himself across the organisation and will continue to lead the North of England territory alongside his wider responsibilities as Sales Director.Commenting on the appointments, Allen Gibb, Chief Executive of Burlington Stone, said:"It is impossible to overstate Ian's contribution to Burlington over three decades of service, knowledge, relationships and commitment.At the same time, we are delighted to confirm that Andrew Woon becomes Sales Director, Burlington Stone. Andrew has quickly got under the skin of the business and the wider commercial landscape, and this appointment reflects the confidence he has earned across the team.A sincere thank you to Ian, and congratulations to Andrew as Burlington enters this next chapter."Ian Ramsay said:"After more than 30 years with Burlington Stone, this feels like the right time to hand over responsibility for the wider sales function while continuing to focus on the customers and markets I know so well. Scotland and Ireland have always been important territories for Burlington Stone and I'm looking forward to dedicating more time to supporting our customers there while remaining part of a business that has been such a significant part of my career."Andrew Woon added:"It is a real privilege to take on the role of Sales Director. Burlington Stone has an unrivalled reputation for quality, heritage and craftsmanship, and I'm looking forward to building on the strong foundations already in place. Together with the sales, customer service and technical teams, I want to play my part in the next phase of the company's development by continuing to provide outstanding support to our customers while growing the business across the UK."Andrew joined Burlington Stone in 2025, having previously held senior commercial roles with HVAC specialist Poppletons, façade installation specialist Fieger and façade cladding manufacturer Solinear. His experience working with architects, contractors and distributors has strengthened Burlington Stone's specification capability and signals the company's continued investment in its commercial team.

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