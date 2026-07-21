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The Business Research Company's Polyphenol-Rich Juice Blends Market Outlook 2030: Market Size, CAGR, Trends And Forecast Analysis

Expected to grow to $5.36 billion in 2030 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.5%” — The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, July 21, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- "The market for polyphenol-rich juice blends has experienced significant momentum lately, reflecting a growing consumer interest in health-enhancing beverages. As awareness about the benefits of antioxidants increases, these specialized juice blends are poised to make a notable impact on the functional beverage sector in the coming years. Let’s explore the current market size, key growth drivers, regional dynamics, and future trends shaping this evolving industry.

Polyphenol-Rich Juice Blends Market Size and Growth Outlook

The market value for polyphenol-rich juice blends is set to rise from $3.41 billion in 2025 to $3.73 billion in 2026, representing a strong compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.3%. This recent growth can be linked to several factors such as heightened consumer awareness of antioxidant-rich diets, increasing packaged fruit juice consumption, rising demand for natural and herbal health products, expansion in the availability of functional beverages in retail outlets, and limited access to advanced nutraceutical blending technologies.

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Looking further ahead, the market is anticipated to expand to $5.36 billion by 2030, at an even higher CAGR of 9.5%. This sustained growth is driven by growing interest in preventive healthcare and wellness-oriented nutrition, a surge in demand for clean-label and organic beverages, advances in personalized nutrition and functional drink innovation, broader e-commerce distribution for functional beverages, and increased investment in sourcing plant-based and botanical ingredients. Among the emerging market trends are heightened consumer preference for antioxidant-packed functional beverages aimed at preventive health, wider adoption of botanical and plant-based juice blends rich in polyphenols, and innovation in mixed superfood juice combinations that blend fruits, vegetables, and botanicals to boost nutritional benefits.

Understanding Polyphenol-Rich Juice Blends and Their Health Benefits

Polyphenol-rich juice blends are crafted by combining juices derived from fruits, vegetables, or botanicals that naturally contain high levels of polyphenols—plant-based compounds renowned for their antioxidant properties. These blends are formulated to offer enhanced nutritional and functional advantages, including supporting general health, reducing oxidative stress, and promoting wellness far beyond the benefits of standard fruit juices.

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Key Factors Propelling Demand in the Polyphenol-Rich Juice Blends Market

The functional beverage segment’s rapid expansion is one of the main forces driving growth in the polyphenol-rich juice blends market. Functional beverages are designed to provide benefits beyond basic hydration and nutrition, such as boosting energy, enhancing immunity, improving digestion, or supporting overall wellness. Growing consumer awareness of health and wellness, along with an increasing preference for drinks that support immune function and preventive healthcare, is fueling demand within this category. This rising interest helps boost the adoption of polyphenol-rich juice blends, which offer targeted health benefits like antioxidant support and immunity enhancement. For instance, in February 2024, Monster Beverage Corporation revealed that net sales for its Monster Energy Drinks segment grew to $1.60 billion in Q4 2023, up from $1.39 billion in the same period the previous year. This example illustrates how the functional beverage market’s growth is directly impacting the polyphenol-rich juice blends sector.

Lifestyle Diseases and Preventive Health Concerns Boosting Market Expansion

Another significant growth driver for polyphenol-rich juice blends is the rising prevalence of lifestyle-related diseases, which has heightened consumer focus on preventive health management. Conditions such as obesity, diabetes, and cardiovascular diseases are increasingly common due to unhealthy diets, sedentary lifestyles, and other behavioral factors. Reduced physical activity slows metabolism, contributes to weight gain, and raises the risk of chronic illnesses linked to lifestyle. Polyphenol-rich juice blends play a supportive role by delivering natural antioxidants that help reduce oxidative stress and inflammation, potentially improving cardiovascular and metabolic health over the long term. For example, the UK’s National Health Service reported that in 2023, over 3.6 million individuals were diagnosed with non-diabetic hyperglycemia or pre-diabetes—a rise of 18% from the previous year. This growing burden of lifestyle diseases underscores the expanding market demand for polyphenol-rich juice products.

Leading Region in the Polyphenol-Rich Juice Blends Market by 2026

In 2025, North America held the largest share of the polyphenol-rich juice blends market. However, the Asia-Pacific region is projected to experience the fastest growth during the forecast period. The market analysis also covers other key geographic areas including South East Asia, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, South America, the Middle East, and Africa, providing a comprehensive view of the global market landscape.

Our 2026 market reports now include enhanced strategic insights through:

• Market attractiveness scoring and analysis

• Total addressable market (TAM) analysis

• Company scoring matrix graphics and tables

• Excel-based forecasting dashboards

• Market hotspots infographics

• Key technologies and future trend analysis

• Updated graphics and tables



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