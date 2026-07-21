Materials Testing Consultants, Inc. Announces Strategic Acquisition of Wisconsin-Based GeoTest, Inc.

Transaction expands regional footprint, technical capacity, and testing capabilities across the Great Lakes engineering and consulting market

By bringing our teams together, we’re expanding our capabilities and geographic reach, enabling us to better serve our clients across the Great Lakes region.” — Dan Elliott, President of MTC

GRAND RAPIDS, MI, UNITED STATES, July 21, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Materials Testing Consultants, Inc. (MTC), a premier Midwestern geotechnical engineering, consulting, and independent testing firm, today announced its official acquisition of GeoTest, Inc., a well-established engineering and testing firm based in Wisconsin. This strategic transaction marks a significant milestone in MTC’s regional growth strategy, expanding its technical capabilities and physical footprint across the Great Lakes region.The acquisition brings together two industry mainstays with a combined history of over 80 years of excellence in the engineering sector. Since 1968, MTC has built a reputation as a trusted advisor to government, institutional, power, and private sector clients, operating full-service offices and laboratories in Grand Rapids, Okemos, and Dexter, Michigan. Established in 1997, GeoTest has delivered responsive, high-quality engineering and testing services across Wisconsin through its local offices in West Allis and Madison.Uniting the two organizations into one entity significantly strengthens its capacity to support complex infrastructure and commercial projects. The integration expands MTC’s network of specialized technical personnel and enhances its regional testing capabilities, providing clients with broader technical expertise and a more comprehensive range of services.“As we’ve gotten to know each other over the years, it’s become clear that MTC and GeoTest share a strong culture and set of values,” said Dan Elliott, President of MTC. “By bringing our teams together, we’re expanding our capabilities and geographic reach, enabling us to better serve our clients across the Great Lakes region.”"Joining MTC is an exciting next step that allows us to build on the foundations our clients have trusted for nearly three decades," added Greg Schmidt, Wisconsin Regional Director of MTC and former President of GeoTest. "Gaining access to MTC’s deep technical bench and expanded operational resources ensures we are better positioned than ever to support our clients' future growth and increasingly complex project requirements."The transition will be seamless for existing clients of both firms, who will continue to be served by their established local project teams and day-to-day contacts.For more details about the integration or to explore the expanded service offerings, visit Materials Testing Consultants ###About Materials Testing Consultants, Inc. (MTC)Founded in 1968, Materials Testing Consultants, Inc. (MTC) is a multi-disciplinary engineering, consulting, and independent testing firm specializing in geotechnical engineering, construction materials testing, and environmental consulting. Serving the government, institutional, power, and private sectors for over 55 years, MTC operates full-service facilities across Michigan and delivers advanced mobile laboratory solutions throughout the Great Lakes region. For more information, visit www.mtc-test.com About GeoTest, Inc.Established in 1997, GeoTest, Inc. provides comprehensive, responsive engineering and testing services across the state of Wisconsin. With full-service offices in West Allis and Madison, GeoTest specializes in delivering high-quality engineering oversight and material verification for major commercial and infrastructure developments. For more information, visit www.888geotest.com

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