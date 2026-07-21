Dayton Contemporary Dance Company Announces Season 58, “Continuum… Legacy in Motion”

DCDC When the Spirit Moves DCDC Spectra DCDC Qarrianne Blayr

Qarrianne Blayr’s inaugural season as Artistic Directress opens in September with five programs

Continuum means maintaining seamless movement, uninterrupted, and this season we move forward with a renewed commitment to intentional evolution.” — Qarrianne Blayr

DAYTON, OH, UNITED STATES, July 21, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Dayton Contemporary Dance Company (DCDC), one of the nation’s leading contemporary dance companies and rooted in the African American experience, today announced its 58th season, Continuum… Legacy in Motion. The five-program season is the inaugural season under Artistic Directress Qarrianne Blayr and marks Debbie Blunden-Diggs’ first season as President and CEO.

The season carries the company’s founding vows forward while opening a new chapter. It moves from gospel and liturgical dance in September to a season-closing declaration in May, with three productions on the mainstage at the Victoria Theatre and two special performances in the community. The season opens September 25 and 26 with When the Spirit Moves… at St Margaret’s Episcopal Church.

The Season 58 programs

When the Spirit Moves… September 25 and 26 at St Margaret’s Episcopal Church. An evening of gospel music and liturgical dance celebrating the African American tradition of spirituality, community and connection to the divine, featuring President and CEO Debbie Blunden-Diggs’ most beloved styles of dance.

Spectra October 31 and November 1 at the Victoria Theatre. The mainstage opener and Artistic Directress Qarrianne Blayr’s Victoria Theatre debut, a program that moves audiences across the full range of the company’s repertory.

The Littlest Angel December 18 and 19 at the University of Dayton Kennedy Union Boll Theatre. A Dayton holiday tradition, choreographed by Crystal Michelle and inspired by Charles Tazewell’s story.

(Re)Singing from the Underspace February 20 and 21 at the Victoria Theatre. Choreographer Charles O. Anderson returns with an evening-length work rooted in African American tradition, born from his landmark A 3/5 Proclamation: 8.5.23.

Ever Forward May 1 and 2 at the Victoria Theatre. The season finale, closing Qarrianne Blayr’s first full season with a look ahead.

“It’s with great honor and gratitude that I formally introduce myself as our beloved organization’s newly named Artistic Directress,” said Qarrianne Blayr. “Continuum means maintaining seamless movement, uninterrupted, and this season we move forward with a renewed commitment to intentional evolution.”

“DCDC was born of a dream fifty-eight years ago and the magic of that dream continues,” said Debbie Blunden-Diggs, President and CEO. “I want DCDC to be a force that brings people together building community through our artform.”

Season subscription packages are on sale now and include all five programs. Early bird pricing saves 25 percent through September 15, with regular pricing at 15 percent off through October 30. Individual tickets go on sale August 1. Subscriptions are available online at DAYTONLIVE.ORG/DCDC, by phone at (937) 228-3630, or in person at the Dayton Live Box Offices.

Media Contact

Craig Schrolucke

cschrolucke@inspirationfoundry.com | 937.234.7583

About Dayton Contemporary Dance Company

Founded in 1968 and rooted in the African American experience, Dayton Contemporary Dance Company is a culturally diverse contemporary dance company committed to reaching the broadest audience through exceptional performance and arts-integrated education. A co-recipient of the 2016 Bessie Award for Outstanding Revival, DCDC has been presented by American Dance Festival, Paul Taylor American Modern Dance and Jacob’s Pillow Dance Festival. The company is based at 840 Germantown Street, Dayton, Ohio.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.