Bionpharma Invests in Xavion Lifesciences to Expand Global R&D Platform

PRINCETON, NJ, UNITED STATES, July 21, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- PRINCETON, N.J., July 21, 2026 — Bionpharma Inc., a U.S.-based pharmaceutical company specializing in the development and commercialization of high-quality generic and over-the-counter medicines, announced a strategic transaction completed in May 2026 through which it has become the majority shareholder in Xavion Lifesciences, Inc., a Nevada corporation, formed in partnership with Axar Pharmaceuticals, Inc.As a part of this transaction, Xavion Lifesciences has acquired key development capabilities, assets, and technology platforms from TaP Pharmaceuticals AG, a Switzerland-based pharmaceutical R&D company focused on end-to-end drug development from concept to commercialization.The acquisition significantly strengthens Bionpharma’s R&D capabilities and expands its ability to develop complex and differentiated pharmaceutical products across high-value areas:- 505(b)(2)s;- Nasal and inhalation drug delivery; and- Ophthalmic and sterile products.“This transaction represents a transformational step in expanding our global R&D capabilities,” said Venkat Krishnan, CEO and President of Bionpharma. “Through Xavion Lifesciences, we have strengthened development capabilities for complex formulations and delivery systems in the United States and are accelerating our pipeline and significantly enhancing our ability to bring affordable high-quality medicines to patients and customers.”“These combined capabilities position Xavion as a differentiated, innovation-driven development platform,” said Neil Parikh, CEO and Board Member of Xavion Lifesciences and a veteran of the pharmaceutical industry. “By integrating Xavion’s scientific expertise with Bionpharma’s commercial strength we are creating a powerful engine to advance complex pharmaceutical programs efficiently and at scale.”Xavion Lifesciences will leverage a pharmaceutical development facility in Corona, California, which will serve as a key hub for advanced R&D and technical operations.About Bionpharma Inc.Bionpharma Inc. (see https://www.bionpharma.com ) is an integrated pharmaceutical company dedicated to the development, manufacturing, and commercialization of high-quality generic and over-the-counter medicines for global markets. Through its wholly owned subsidiary, Nuwill Research & Development in Bangalore, India (see https://www.nuwillreasearch.com ), Bionpharma operates a state-of-the-art analytical services platform supporting advanced product development. Its global footprint is further strengthened by OrBion Pharmaceuticals Private Limited in Tamil Nadu, India (see https://www.orbionpharma.com ), a finished dosage manufacturing facility focused on producing high-quality oral products for international markets.

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