New Consumer Brands Turn to Liveops to Improve DRTV Sales Performance and Scalability

New client wins highlight growing demand for flexible inbound sales solutions that maximize DRTV conversions while scaling with changing campaign demand.

Our shared services model gives clients the flexibility to scale quickly while matching the right expertise to every interaction, helping them improve performance without adding unnecessary complexity” — Molly Moore, President & COO of Liveops

SAN FRANCISCO, CA, UNITED STATES, July 21, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Liveops, a leader in flexible customer experience outsourcing solutions, today announced the addition of several new direct response television (DRTV) clients spanning the consumer electronics, hearing technology, and business technology sectors, further strengthening the company's leadership in the DRTV market.

As DRTV brands face increasing pressure to maximize conversion rates while responding to fluctuating campaign volumes, they're increasingly seeking flexible operating models that can scale quickly without sacrificing sales performance or customer experience.

As customer acquisition costs continue to rise and brands face increasing pressure to maximize return on every marketing dollar, DRTV organizations are placing greater emphasis on conversion performance, operational flexibility, and the ability to rapidly scale programs without compromising quality.

"Performance expectations for DRTV brands have never been higher," said Molly Moore, President and COO of Liveops. "Campaign volumes can change overnight, but customers still expect a great experience and brands still expect strong conversion rates. Our shared services model gives clients the flexibility to scale quickly while matching the right expertise to every interaction, helping them improve performance without adding unnecessary complexity."

Building on 26 Years of DRTV Experience

DRTV organizations operate in one of the most dynamic customer acquisition environments, where campaign performance, media spend, and customer demand can change rapidly. For more than 25 years, Liveops has partnered with DRTV brands to help convert consumer interest into revenue through scalable inbound sales and lead generation programs.

From product launches and promotional campaigns to ongoing customer acquisition initiatives, Liveops provides the flexibility DRTV organizations need to quickly respond to changing demand while delivering high-quality customer interactions.

The addition of new clients in the consumer electronics, hearing technology, and business technology industries reflects the continued demand for experienced partners that understand the unique pace and performance expectations of the DRTV market.

A Shared Services Model Built for Performance

Supporting DRTV programs requires more than simply answering calls. It requires matching customer intent with the right level of sales expertise in real time. Liveops' shared services model is designed to align the right level of expertise with each customer interaction, helping brands maximize conversions while maintaining quality and efficiency.

Within its shared services environment, Liveops utilizes specialized line groups that support different business objectives, including:

- General Line Group – Experienced agents supporting inbound sales and customer inquiries across a variety of campaigns.

- High Response Line Group – Dedicated to high-volume lead generation programs with a strong emphasis on quality assurance and consistency.

- Sales Pro Line Group – An elite group of top-performing sales professionals focused on maximizing conversion opportunities for more complex or high-value sales interactions.

This flexible approach allows Liveops to rapidly scale programs while matching customer interactions with agents best suited for each engagement.

Delivering Measurable Results for DRTV Brands

Liveops' specialized DRTV model consistently delivers measurable business outcomes by combining operational flexibility with experienced sales professionals.

As AI increasingly automates routine customer interactions, high-intent sales conversations continue to benefit from experienced professionals who can build trust, address objections, and guide customers through more complex purchase decisions. That's why matching the right expertise to the right interaction remains a key driver of conversion performance.

For a leading hearing technology company, Liveops leveraged both its Sales Pro Line Group and General Line Group, using preferential call routing to direct opportunities to elite sales professionals while maintaining broad program coverage, ensuring higher-intent opportunities reached the most experienced sales professionals.

To remain eligible for the Sales Pro Line Group, agents targeted a minimum 60% net conversion rate, while General Line Group agents targeted a minimum 40% net conversion rate.

Over a six-month period in 2025, the program achieved:

- 44,000 inbound calls handled

- 87% of calls answered in less than 20 seconds

- 62.2% net conversion rate among Sales Pro agents

- 54.5% net conversion rate among General Line Group agents

In another engagement with a national dietary supplement brand, Liveops was selected to compete against the client's incumbent contact center vendor. After outperforming the existing provider on sales performance, Liveops was awarded 100% of the program volume in less than one month and was subsequently awarded an additional DRTV program.

These results demonstrate how Liveops helps brands improve conversion performance while maintaining the flexibility to support changing campaign demands.

Continuing to Expand the DRTV Shared Services Portfolio

As brands continue investing in performance marketing and omnichannel customer acquisition, the ability to quickly scale experienced sales resources without sacrificing conversion performance is becoming increasingly important.

The company's growing DRTV portfolio demonstrates the breadth of its experience and reinforces its position as a leader in shared services for direct response organizations.

About Liveops

Liveops is redefining what outsourced customer service means in a modern, always-on world, built on the belief that genuine connection drives brand loyalty. For over 25 years, we’ve paired cutting-edge technology with trusted, remote, and empathetic human expertise to deliver agile, high-touch customer support solutions that scale with precision and care. As pioneers in the flexible workforce model, we bring global reach with unmatched adaptability, helping brands meet customer needs, anywhere, anytime. From complex interactions to seasonal surges, we proudly serve Fortune 500 and enterprise clients, delivering personalized experiences that earn trust and drive lasting impact. It’s not outsourcing, it’s outsmarting.

For more information, visit www.liveops.com.

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