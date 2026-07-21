bluesign urges industry action ahead of EU's September 27, 2026, anti-greenwashing deadline

bluesign is urging the fashion and textile sector to prepare for one of the most significant changes to sustainability communications in the EU market

SGS company calls on fashion & textile brands, manufacturers and suppliers to get prepared

BAAR, SWITZERLAND, July 21, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- With just weeks remaining until the European Union's new anti-greenwashing requirements take effect, bluesign, an SGS company, is calling on brands, manufacturers and suppliers to prepare for one of the most significant changes to sustainability communications in the EU market.The measures introduced under Directive (EU) 2024/825, commonly known as the Empowering Consumers for the Green Transition (ECGT) Directive, will apply from September 27, 2026. EU Member States were required to transpose the Directive into national law by March 27, 2026, and from September 27, 2026, companies marketing products and services to EU consumers must comply with a strengthened framework governing environmental and social claims.The new rules are designed to combat misleading environmental and social claims, commonly known as greenwashing, by requiring that any consumer-facing claims be clear, verifiable and backed by credible evidence. The Directive applies to all products and services sold to EU consumers, regardless of where they are manufactured or supplied. It amends two existing pieces of EU consumer legislation, the Unfair Commercial Practices Directive and the Consumer Rights Directive, to create stricter requirements for how sustainability-related information is communicated.For the fashion and textile sector, the impact will be immediate and far-reaching. Under the ECGT Directive, labels, symbols and certification marks are treated as environmental claims, placing sustainability labeling schemes under increased scrutiny. Self-certification will no longer be permitted, and from September 27, 2026, generic terms such as ‘eco-friendly’, ‘green’ or ‘climate neutral’ will be prohibited unless supported by specific, verifiable and independently validated evidence that accurately reflects the scope and limitations of each claim.To help the industry prepare, bluesign has been aligning its certification and labeling systems with the new requirements. Its newly introduced bluepass mark system , which falls within the scope of the ECGT Directive, replaces the former bluesignAPPROVED and bluesignPRODUCT designations with three certification marks:- bluepass Consumer Product for finished goods- bluepass Article for fabrics and accessories- bluepass Chemical Product for chemical productsEach certification is based on the established bluesign Criteria and evaluates performance across six areas of responsibility, including product stewardship, environmental protection and social responsibility.To align with the Directive, bluesign is reviewing certification wording to enhance clarity, preparing new guidance to help brands substantiate and define sustainability claims, and ensuring certified claims are communicated transparently without implying environmental benefits beyond those verified through assessment.The company is also strengthening its governance and verification processes, including progressing toward ISO 17065 accreditation, which is anticipated in 2026. In the interim, bluesign is reinforcing procedural safeguards to ensure impartiality in its verification work.To find out more, visit SGS: ‘ The ECGT Directive and the Future of Environmental Claims in Textiles and Fashion’.

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