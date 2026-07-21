delaware takes Luzid global after a 4x productivity gain in its Brazil pilot

A pilot at delaware Brazil produced a 4x productivity & 1,699 net hours saved. delaware is extending Luzid across its worldwide network of consultants.

We're taking Luzid global across delaware's thousands of consultants. Our clients will see faster delivery, higher quality, and more innovative solutions at every engagement.” — Fabio Carneiro, chairman of delaware Brazil

SAN FRANCISCO, CA, UNITED STATES, July 21, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- delaware, one of 11 SAP Global Platinum Partners, is extending Luzid across its worldwide network of thousands of consultants after a three-month pilot at delaware Brazil, the two companies said today. Luzid is the SAP delivery platform for large and mid-size SAP partners, supporting consultants across the full delivery lifecycle: requirements, design, configuration, testing and go-live.The pilot began with a first cohort of 25 consultants at delaware Brazil and has since expanded to more than 100 onboarded users. delaware Brazil measured impact by comparing actual time spent on the platform against the estimated time to produce the same deliverables by hand: 559 hours on Luzid against an estimated 2,259 hours manually, a 4x productivity multiplier. That translates to 1,699 net hours saved, equal to 282 consulting days over three months.The gain grew with complexity. Simple outputs improved steadily, and the largest time savings came on the most complex work, the functional specifications, technical designs and business analyses where consultant time is most valuable. Adoption held steady throughout the pilot: consultants averaged 7 deliverables per week, usage per consultant rose more than 50 percent over the three months, and user retention was about 70 percent.For delivery leaders, the platform changes what they can see and when. Luzid gives a real-time view across every project phase, from meetings and governance through design and testing, so scope and quality issues surface while there is still time to act.Luzid now also powers Promar. ai , delaware's proprietary delivery methodology, putting the platform inside delaware's established way of working and its client base."The onboarding was remarkably smooth. Within the first week, our consultants were already working at a pace we hadn't thought possible," said Nelson Neto, domain lead for SAP at delaware Brazil. "It supports our teams across the entire delivery process, and it raised the quality bar across the board. Our clients are noticing the difference."Luzid automates the documentation, design, testing and governance work that accounts for the majority of time spent on enterprise software implementations. Where point solutions address a single phase, Luzid operates across the full project lifecycle: requirements gathering, solution design, configuration and testing, user training and post go-live support. The platform carries native SAP tool suite integration, connecting to SAP Cloud ALM and Signavio, and aligns with the SAP Activate methodology."This is just the beginning. We piloted in Brazil with a focused cohort and the results speak for themselves," said Fabio Carneiro, chairman of delaware Brazil. "Now we're taking Luzid global across delaware's thousands of consultants. Our clients will see faster delivery, higher quality, and more innovative solutions at every engagement.""delaware doesn't move without proof," said Andres Carranza, chief executive of Luzid. "We are proud to bring this to their global network and to show the SAP community what AI for SAP delivery orchestration looks like at scale."About delawaredelaware is one of 11 SAP Global Platinum Partners, with a worldwide network of thousands of consultants. delaware Brazil, part of the delaware Consulting international network, employs 300 consultants delivering SAP implementations across public and private cloud environments. More information: delawareconsulting.comAbout LuzidLuzid, an SAP Build Partner, is the SAP delivery platform built for large and mid-size SAP partners and enterprise delivery teams. It connects the entire delivery lifecycle in a single platform with native SAP tool suite integration, so documentation, testing and execution run together. The company was founded in 2025 by a team of AI and SAP experts from Stanford, SAP and the Big Four. More information: luzid.io

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