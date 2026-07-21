Decades of Alliance: U.S. Forces and local community celebrate German-American Friendship Day

GARMISCH-PARTENKIRCHEN, Germany — The enduring bond between the United States and Germany took center stage July 17 at the Edelweiss Lodge and Resort on Sheridan Kaserne, where approximately 1,200 visitors gathered to celebrate German-American Friendship Day—a tribute to a cross‑cultural alliance that has thrived for more than 80 years.

“Today’s Friendship Day celebrates the strength of an unbreakable bond between two nations, built over decades and going strong for more than 80 years,” said Col. Derek G. Drouin, U.S. Army Garrison Bavaria, commander. “It is a great opportunity to open our gates to our German friends and neighbors to show appreciation for a long-standing alliance and friendship between the U.S. forces, local nationals, and their families.”

To echo that sentiment of shared history and mutual respect, local leaders also emphasized the importance of the people who make that partnership thrive every day.

“While American facilities are vital to the town, the people living and working there matter most,” said Claudia Zolk, second mayor, Garmisch-Partenkirchen. “They are longtime neighbors, colleagues, and friends who have long been a natural part of the shared community.”

The event was kicked off by German paratroopers jumping from a helicopter to deliver the German, Bavarian, and U.S. flags to the festival grounds.

Deputy County Commissioner Christian Hornsteiner tapped the ceremonial beer keg, while Zolk and Drouin cut a decorated cake.

Static equipment displays featured German Bundeswehr military vehicles and weapons, alongside a performance by U.S. military working dogs. Local emergency services, including the German Red Cross and the Garmisch fire department, were also present to engage with the public.

Children enjoyed bouncy castles and outdoor games during the festival.

The event was hosted and supported by U.S. Army Garrison Bavaria, Edelweiss Lodge and Resort, Bundeswehr, and the George C. Marshall European Center for Security Studies.

“We are very thankful for our mission partners and local community leadership who helped make this event a success," said Phillip Merchant, deputy garrison manager. "Supporting such an important event in Garmisch was an honor, and the celebration truly reflected the strength of our longstanding partnership with the community."