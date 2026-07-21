President Coons Named to Indiana 250 List for Fourth Straight Year

For the fourth consecutive year, Rose-Hulman Institute of Technology President Robert A. Coons has been named to the Indiana 250, recognizing the state's most influential leaders across business, education, government, philanthropy, the arts, and nonprofit organizations.

The fifth annual Indiana 250 was unveiled during a July 21 reception at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway Museum. A profile of Coons, Rose-Hulman's 16th president, will be featured this week in a special Indianapolis Business Journal Indiana 250 publication and on its accompanying website.

The annual list is curated by the executives, editors, and newsroom teams of IBJ Media's three news brands—Indianapolis Business Journal, Inside INdiana Business, and Indiana Lawyer. Honorees are selected through a months-long process that includes public nominations, organizational research, and conversations with community leaders across Indiana.

"President Coons continues to provide the thoughtful, visionary leadership that has positioned Rose-Hulman for long-term success," said Carl Cook, chair of the Rose-Hulman Board of Trustees. "From expanding opportunities for students to advancing bold initiatives that strengthen Indiana's innovation economy, Rob has guided the Institute through a period of remarkable progress while remaining steadfast in his commitment to academic excellence and student success. This recognition reflects the lasting impact of his leadership on both Rose-Hulman and our state."

Under Coons' leadership, Rose-Hulman has continued to build on its national reputation for excellence while investing in initiatives that will shape its future. The college recently opened a new residence hall for first-year students to support growing enrollment demand and, with the completion of the first building in early 2027, is preparing for the launch of Innovation Grove, an innovation district that brings together education, entrepreneurship, healthcare, and industry to accelerate economic development in the Wabash Valley.

Coons has also overseen continued implementation of Rose-Hulman's strategic plan, Advancing by Design; the launch of new academic programs, including a new major in Artificial Intelligence and a new Entrepreneurship Program; historic levels of philanthropic support; and outstanding student outcomes. Rose-Hulman has maintained its position as the nation's No. 1 undergraduate engineering college for 27 consecutive years in U.S. News & World Report's Best Colleges rankings. The Institute also has been recognized in Forbes America's Top Colleges 2026 guide, including its Top 50 Small Colleges, and The Princeton Review's Best 391 Colleges.

Coons has served as Rose-Hulman's president since 2018 after more than three decades in senior leadership roles at the college. Throughout his tenure, he has emphasized student success, institutional innovation, and strategic investments that enhance the college's impact across Indiana and beyond.