ScantoBIM.Online Announces July 2026 Offer: 30% Off on Per-Hour Rates for First Projects

New clients can book their first Scan to BIM project at $7 per hour instead of $10, valid till July 31, 2026.

We built this offer so new clients do not have to pay full price just to see how we work. It gives them a lower-cost way to test our process before committing further.” — Ankit Kansara, CEO of ScantoBIM.Online

IRVING, TX, UNITED STATES, July 21, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- ScantoBIM.Online announced a limited-time pricing offer for new clients. First-time Scan to BIM projects now cost $7 per hour instead of the standard $10 per hour. This 30% reduction applies to any project booked before July 31, 2026.Teams considering new Scan to BIM Services provider face a common problem before they even start. A first project carries risk on both sides. The client does not yet know the provider's accuracy, communication style, or turnaround speed. The provider does not yet know the client's site conditions, file formats, or review process. Providers factor this mutual uncertainty into the price of a first invoice, so standard per-hour rates stay high until trust builds through delivered work. Many architecture and construction firms delay testing a new Point Cloud to BIM workflow because the entry cost feels too high against an unproven vendor.Architecture firms, general contractors, and facility managers use Scan to BIM services for renovation projects, as-built documentation, and new construction planning. Each of these teams runs into the same entry barrier when testing a new provider. The July offer gives all of them the same discounted starting point, regardless of project type.ScantoBIM.Online built this offer to remove that entry barrier directly. New clients get the full production process at a 30% discount, not a stripped-down trial version. The offer applies to any first-time engagement started before the July 31, 2026 deadline. Project size does not change the discount. Teams can test the workflow on a single floor or a full building and pay the same reduced rate throughout. Standard rates of $10 per hour apply to work after the first project, once the client has seen the process firsthand.A lower rate only helps a client if the delivered model holds up once construction starts. ScantoBIM.Online keeps its pricing low by fixing inefficiencies in the process, not by cutting the checks that catch errors early.Modelers spend hours per floor on manual point cloud processing, and most of that time goes into repetitive tracing work. ScantoBIM.Online's team uses an AI-powered workflow to handle this repetitive work first. Modelers then spend their time on the judgment calls that software cannot make, like classifying an unusual structural element or resolving a gap in the scan data. This division of labor lets the team cut turnaround time without asking clients to accept a rougher model.Construction crews lose time and money when a BIM model contains errors they discover on-site. A missed clash between ductwork and structure, for example, can stop work for a full day. ScantoBIM.Online's team runs every model through more than 100 quality control checks before delivery.Each model undergoes more than one hundred quality control checks before delivery. Teams verify geometry accuracy against the original point cloud scan first. The same teams check element classification and naming conventions next. They run clash detection across structural, mechanical, and electrical systems after that. These reviewers verify level of development consistency across every floor last. This sequence happens before the model reaches the client. Teams catch errors early rather than waiting for complaints.Construction and design teams cannot pause their schedules to wait for a slow modeling turnaround. ScantoBIM.Online's team delivers 10,000 sq. ft. modeled per day on active projects. Clients can plan their construction timeline around a known delivery pace instead of an estimate that shifts from project to project. The July discount applies to this same delivery pace. Clients do not get a slower service in exchange for the lower rate.About Scan to BIM OnlineScantoBIM.Online provides 3D Laser scanning, scan to BIM modeling, scan to CAD and As-Built modeling services for architecture, engineering, and construction teams. The company's process combines an AI-powered workflow with more than 100 quality control checks per model, and its team of 500+ experts delivers 10,000 sq. ft. of model per day. The company has already served over 2000 clients and modeled more than 20 million square feet over the last 11 years.

225,000 Sq. Ft. Commercial Scan to BIM Project | LOD 300 | Scan to BIM Project Walkthrough

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