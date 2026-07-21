Superior Capital Advisors Facilitates Successful Sale of Dixie Mini Storage in McComb, Mississippi

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Superior Capital Advisors announces the successful sale of Dixie Mini Storage of McComb, a long established self storage facility in McComb, Mississippi.

We secured an out-of-state buyer with extensive market expertise. This asset was owned by the seller's family for over 30 years. Identifying the ideal buyer was a top priority.” — Matthew Porter

OXFORD, MS, UNITED STATES, July 21, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Superior Capital Advisors, a leading commercial brokerage firm specializing in self storage investment sales and advisory services, is pleased to announce the successful sale of Dixie Mini Storage of McComb, a long-established self storage facility in McComb, Mississippi.Previously family-owned and operated for over three decades, the facility has been a trusted storage solution to the local community. The facility offers 73 non-climate-controlled units with a variety of drive-up unit sizes, and a total of 11,624 rentable square feet.The sale of Dixie Mini Storage of McComb is a testament to the strong demand for high-growth self storage opportunities. With strong performance and clear upside, Dixie Mini Storage generated significant buyer competition. The facility was purchased by a private equity group out of California, rapidly growing a self-storage portfolio in southern Mississippi and Louisiana."I’m very pleased to announce the successful closing of Dixie Mini Storage in McComb. We secured an out-of-state buyer with extensive market expertise to acquire the property. As this asset had been held by the seller's family for over thirty years, identifying the ideal buyer to carry on its legacy was a top priority." said Matthew Porter. Michael Morrison added, “As self storage maintains its position as a premier growth sector in commercial real estate, transactions like Dixie Mini Storage of McComb highlight how we align with our clients' strategic goals to maximize asset value and capitalize on strong market momentum.”Matthew Porter, Self Storage Investment Broker and Michael Morrison, Owner and Broker In Charge at Superior Capital Advisors, had the exclusive listing to market the property on behalf of the seller and procured the buyer.Superior Capital Advisors continues to be a trusted advisor in the self-storage industry, with a track record of successful deals and highly satisfied clients. Their expertise in acquisitions, as well as their deep understanding of the self storage market, make them a valuable partner for anyone looking to invest in self storage.

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