TRAFFIC ALERT: Lane closures on MO 291 and U.S. 50 in Lee's Summit, TODAY - July 29

JACKSON COUNTY – The Missouri Department of Transportation will conduct various traffic modifications on Missouri Route 291 and U.S. 50 for various project work. All work is weather permitting. See below for traffic modifications:

Tuesday, July 21 between 8:30 a.m. and 3:00 p.m.

Crews will close the right lane on SB MO 291 north of Bayberry to Blue Pkwy.

Monday, July 27 at 7:00pm until Tuesday, July 28 at 6:00 a.m.

Crews will close the right lane on WB U.S. 50 west of Todd George to NB MO 291.

Crews will close the left lane on EB U.S. 50 west of NB MO 291 to east of NB MO 291.

Tuesday, July 28 – Wednesday, July 29 between 9:00 a.m. and 3:00 p.m.

Crews will close the right lane on SB MO 291 from Blue Parkway to South of the WB U.S. 50 off ramp.

This is part of a larger project at MO 291N and U.S. 50, which includes bridge replacement, road realignment, and ADA improvements from SE 7th Terrace to SE Oldham Parkway in Lee’s Summit with a completion date of January 2027. To learn more about the project visit: Missouri Route 291 North and U.S. Route 50 Interchange Improvements in Jackson | Missouri Department of Transportation

Motorists are reminded to slow down and pay attention while driving in work zones. Not all work zones look alike. Work zones can be moving operations, such as striping, patching or mowing. They can also be short term, temporary lane closures to make quick repairs or remove debris from the roadway.

For more information about MoDOT news, projects or events, please visit our website at //www.modot.org/kansascity. For instant updates, follow MoDOT_KC on X, or share posts and comments on our Facebook at www.facebook.com/MoDOT.KansasCity/. MoDOT Kansas City maintains more than 7,000 miles of state roadway in nine counties. Sign up online for work zone updates or call 888-ASK-MODOT (275-6636).