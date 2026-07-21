Reminder: MoDOT to hold public meeting for Livingston County U.S. Route 36 intersection projects

ST. JOSEPH, Mo. – The Missouri Department of Transportation will host a public meeting in Chillicothe tomorrow, Wednesday, July 22, from 4-6 p.m. at the Home of Sliced Bread Welcome Center (100 Elm Street, Chillicothe, MO 64601) to discuss upcoming intersection improvement projects on Livingston County U.S. Route 36 at both Mitchell Avenue (Chillicothe) and Route B (Wheeling).

The meeting will allow the public to share their thoughts and concerns about the project designs and to provide comments, either directly to the engineers or through a comment form. No formal presentation will be made. Attendees are welcome to come any time between 4 and 6 p.m.

U.S. Route 36 & Mitchell Avenue (Chillicothe): This project is being designed to improve traffic flow and reduce crash points at the existing crossover by adding a J-turn to the east of the current crossover and improving the U.S. Routes 36 and 65 intersections. The existing intersection would be restricted to left turns only. Project webpage: https://www.modot.org/projects/us-route-36-and-us-route-65-intersection-improvements-livingston-county

U.S. Route 36 & Route B (Wheeling): This project is being designed to improve the intersection and reduce crashes by realigning westbound U.S. Route 36, making entrance changes to Wheeling Cemetery, installing 10-foot shoulders, extending the eastbound left-turn lane, adding a westbound right-turn lane, and improving drainage and grading. Project webpage: https://www.modot.org/projects/us-route-36-and-route-b-intersection-improvements-livingston-county

If you are unable to attend the open-house meetings, two other opportunities for public comment are available through Wednesday, Aug. 5, 2026.

View the project webpages: Chillicothe: https://www.modot.org/projects/us-route-36-and-us-route-65-intersection-improvements-livingston-county Wheeling: https://www.modot.org/projects/us-route-36-and-route-b-intersection-improvements-livingston-county

While there, sign up to receive updates about these projects via email and/or leave comments.

Mail your comments to:

U.S. Route 36 intersection improvements in Livingston County

Missouri Department of Transportation

3602 North Belt Highway

St. Joseph, MO 64506

All comments must be postmarked by Wednesday, Aug. 5, 2026.

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