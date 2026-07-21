TRAFFIC ALERT: Lane closures on MO BB (Sibley St) in Buckner for ADA work, July 27- Aug. 31

JACKSON COUNTY – The Missouri Department of Transportation will conduct lane closures on northbound and southbound MO BB (Sibley Street) in Buckner between Lake City Buckner Road and Reser Street for ADA work beginning on Monday, July 27 at 6 a.m. until Monday, August 31 at 8 p.m. Motorist can expect delays. All work is weather permitting.

Motorists are reminded to slow down and pat attention while driving in work zones. Not all work zones look alike. Work zones can be moving operations, such as striping, patching, or mowing. They can also be short-term, temporary lane closures to make repairs or remove debris from the roadway.

For more information about MoDOT news, projects or events, please visit our website at //www.modot.org/kansascity. For instant updates, follow MoDOT_KC on X, or share posts and comments on our Facebook at www.facebook.com/MoDOT.KansasCity/. MoDOT Kansas City maintains more than 7,000 miles of state roadway in nine counties. Sign up online for workzone updates or call 888-ASK-MODOT (275-6636).