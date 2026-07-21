988 Minnesota Lifeline sees four years of increased calls

News Release

July 21, 2026

Contact information

More Minnesotans than ever are getting the mental health help they need. Calls, texts and chats routed to 988 Minnesota Lifeline centers have increased year after year since the national mental health lifeline launched in July 2022. Contacts climbed from about 25,000 in the first six months of the program to about 83,000 in the first half of 2026.

Gov. Tim Walz and the Minnesota Legislature passed legislation in 2023 to provide funding support for 988 to meet increasing needs as more Minnesotans learn about and use 988. The funding supports local 988 Minnesota Lifeline centers, which allows Minnesotans to connect with in-state specialists. These specialists are trained to listen, help callers be heard and reduce danger by guiding them to a calmer place. Specialists also can help callers with making a safety plan and connecting them to local community resources.

“Everyone has mental health, and anyone can struggle to maintain their wellbeing.” said Tanya Carter, supervisor of the Minnesota Department of Health (MDH) Mental Health and Suicide Prevention Unit. “When you need someone to talk to, 988 is your reliable resource to help work through emotions and challenging times. Just call, text or chat 988 to talk to someone who will honor your stories and listen with care.”

The 988 Minnesota Lifeline is a free, 24/7, confidential resource for anyone needing emotional or mental health support. People can call or text 988 or chat online at 988Lifeline.org. People who prefer to receive support in Spanish can call 988 and press 2 or text “Ayuda” to connect with a Spanish-speaking 988 specialist. 988 specialists can also patch in interpreters in more than 200 languages to help callers.

In 2022, Minnesota's age-adjusted suicide rate was at a historic high of 14.8 per 100,000 residents (860 deaths by suicide). That rate declined in 2023 and 2024; however, it saw a slight uptick in 2025 but is still below the high. More information can be found in the recent data brief on the MDH Suicide Data and Reports webpage.

Despite the rapid growth of 988, many Minnesotans still don’t know about the lifeline or are hesitant to use it. MDH conducted a statewide public awareness campaign in 2025 that generated over 200 million impressions and 50 million video views. A key driver of the campaign, which is running again this summer, includes the “I am 988” video series featuring real 988 Minnesota Lifeline specialists and advocates sharing their personal experiences and showing the people who are there for Minnesotans who contact 988.

Investing in the 988 Minnesota Lifeline is part of the Minnesota Suicide Prevention State Plan. As part of this plan, MDH works to prevent suicides by building strong, connected community systems so Minnesotans can get support early, get help during a crisis and receive care after a suicide loss. The goal is to improve wellbeing across the state and make sure every Minnesotan knows they’re not alone, that help exists and that healing can happen.

If you, or someone you know, need immediate emotional or mental health support, call or text 988 or visit the 988lifeline.org to connect online with a trained counselor.

-MDH-

Media inquiries:

Scott Smith

MDH Communications

651-503-1440

scott.smith@state.mn.us