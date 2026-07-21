Two Chicks Moving Expands to Cape Coral and Naples After 330 Five-Star Reviews

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Fort Myers movers bring transparent pricing and trusted crews to Cape Coral and Naples, backed by 330+ five-star customer reviews.

Growing from Fort Myers movers into Cape Coral and Naples is a natural next step for us. Every customer deserves that same level of care.” — Rosie

FORT MYERS, FL, UNITED STATES, July 21, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Two Chicks Moving, one of the top-rated Fort Myers movers for residential and commercial relocations, has announced the expansion of its service area to include Cape Coral movers and Naples movers coverage. The announcement comes as the company also celebrates surpassing more than 330 five-star reviews, cementing its reputation as one of the most trusted movers near me searches return across Southwest Florida. More information is available at twochicksmoving.com.

The expansion reflects growing demand across the region as more residents and businesses relocate within and into Southwest Florida. Fort Myers, Cape Coral, and Naples have each seen steady population growth in recent years, and with that growth has come increased need for moving companies that combine local knowledge with dependable, professional service. Two Chicks Moving says its decision to expand was driven directly by customer requests from families and businesses already outside its original Fort Myers coverage area.

Customers searching for "movers near me" in Cape Coral and Naples can now access the same full-service moving solutions that have made Two Chicks Moving a leading name among Fort Myers movers, including local movers, long distance movers, residential movers, and commercial moving services, all backed by careful, professional handling of every item entrusted to its crews. Services include full-service packing and unpacking, furniture disassembly and reassembly, and secure transport for both small apartment moves and large multi-bedroom household relocations.

"Growing from Fort Myers movers into Cape Coral and Naples is a natural next step for us," said Rosie with Two Chicks Moving. "Our team has worked hard to earn the trust of our neighbors, and we're excited to bring that same level of care to more families and businesses across the region as their local movers. Every customer, whether they're moving down the street or across the state, deserves the same level of attention and respect for their belongings."

With more than 330 five-star reviews and counting, Two Chicks Moving has built its reputation as one of the most reliable residential movers and commercial movers in Southwest Florida on transparent pricing, careful handling of customers' belongings, and a team-oriented approach to every move. Customers frequently point to clear, upfront quotes and communicative crews as reasons for their high ratings, with many reviews specifically highlighting punctuality and care taken with furniture and fragile items.

As demand for dependable local movers and long distance movers continues to grow, Two Chicks Moving is positioning itself as the go-to choice for anyone searching "movers" or "moving company near me" across Fort Myers, Cape Coral, and Naples. The company says it plans to continue investing in crew training and customer communication systems as it grows into these new markets, with the goal of maintaining the same standard of service that built its reputation in Fort Myers.

The expanded service area is effective immediately, with the company's crews now available to serve residential and commercial customers throughout Cape Coral and Naples in addition to its existing Fort Myers coverage area. Customers in these areas can now request quotes for both local moves within their city and long-distance moves to other parts of Florida or out of state.

For those planning an upcoming move, Two Chicks Moving recommends booking several weeks in advance where possible, particularly during Southwest Florida's busier moving months, and requesting a detailed, itemized quote before moving day to avoid unexpected costs. Other tips the company shares with customers include decluttering before crews arrive to reduce time and cost, labeling boxes by room to speed up unloading, and confirming in advance what is and is not included in a quoted hourly rate. The company says its team is available to answer questions about pricing, timing, and the moving process for both first-time movers and those relocating for the third or fourth time.

Two Chicks Moving is licensed and insured to operate throughout Florida, a requirement the company says it takes seriously given how often moving-related complaints stem from unlicensed or underinsured operators. The company encourages consumers across Fort Myers, Cape Coral, and Naples to verify licensing and insurance before hiring any moving company, regardless of who they ultimately choose, as a basic step toward protecting their belongings and their money. Customers can request a free, no-obligation quote directly at twochicksmoving.com.

Beyond its core moving services, Two Chicks Moving says it remains committed to being an active part of the Southwest Florida community it serves, with plans to continue participating in local events and supporting community organizations as its footprint expands into Cape Coral and Naples. Company leadership says that community involvement, alongside consistent, high-quality service, has been central to how the business built its reputation in Fort Myers and is a model it intends to carry into every new market it enters.

About Two Chicks Moving

Two Chicks Moving is a residential and commercial moving company based in Fort Myers, Florida, recognized as one of the top-rated Fort Myers movers offering local movers and long distance movers services throughout Southwest Florida, including Cape Coral and Naples. Known for its professional crews, transparent pricing, and customer-first approach, the company has built a reputation for reliability and care, reflected in more than 350 five-star customer reviews. The company's crews are trained in proper handling techniques for furniture, appliances, and fragile items, and its office team works directly with customers throughout the moving process, from initial quote through move-day completion. Learn more at twochicksmoving.com.

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