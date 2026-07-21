HIP Video Promo Presents: KREAM N KUNTREE release new music video '3AM'

KREAM N KUNTREE's "3AM" Lives in the Space Between Last Call and Whatever Comes Next

ATLANTA, GA, UNITED STATES, July 21, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- KREAM N KUNTREE make music for the point in the night when restraint has already left the room. On “3 AM,” the Atlanta Metropolitan Area duo settles into the stretch between last call and the afterparty, pairing heavy 808s with a hook built around one blunt question: “It’s 3AM, where the Afterparty?” The record moves between Hip Hop and R&B, but its center is the chemistry between Kream and Kuntree. Kream brings a loose, animated presence, while Kuntree answers with a more forceful, explicit edge. Their approaches are distinct without feeling disconnected, giving “3AM” the push-and-pull of two personalities working inside the same late-night scene.

That contrast defines the duo’s broader identity. KREAM N KUNTREE move between high-energy club records and songs shaped by love, struggle, ambition and success, keeping the writing close to real situations and direct emotion. Their music is built to carry personality first, whether the setting is celebratory, tense or personal. Behind the duo is Game Tite Records, a Houston-based independent label founded in 1995 and rooted in the streets and clubs around Hardy Street. The label’s focus on structure, strategy and independent artist development gives KREAM N KUNTREE support built around growth while leaving the character of the music intact.

“3AM” stays firmly on the nightlife side of that range. The song follows the final stretch of a night out, when attraction is no longer subtle and the next move becomes the only conversation that matters. Its hook lands quickly, while the verses add swagger, humor and adult intent without pulling the record away from its central mood. The track does not need an elaborate story. Its strength is the familiarity of the moment: the club is thinning out, the drinks are still moving, and everyone involved knows the night may continue somewhere else. KREAM N KUNTREE keep the language unfiltered and the energy direct, letting the record live in that tension instead of overexplaining it. With “3AM,” KREAM N KUNTREE present a clear picture of what makes their pairing work: two distinct voices, Southern influence and an instinct for records that feel immediate. The song finds them past closing time, bass still hitting and the night still open.

Directed by Mazerati Byrd and Tru viewz Films, the video extends the record’s atmosphere through sensual, strip-club-inspired visuals. Rather than forcing a complicated narrative onto the song, it stays close to movement, attraction and performance. Beautiful women appear dancing on a stripper pole and against a vivid red backdrop, giving the visual a bold, intimate look that fits the record’s adult tone.The video matches the track’s chill, after-hours mood, capturing the feeling of relaxing with women while the night continues. Its red-lit scenes, dance-focused performances and laid-back pacing create a setting that feels confident, sexy and unforced. Instead of distracting from the song, the visual settles naturally into its late-night energy and gives “3AM” a fitting world of its own.

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