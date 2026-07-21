NYS Justice Center Releases Strategic Plan

Five-year roadmap advances Governor Hochul’s commitment to making government work better through stronger protections, improved partnerships, and innovative service delivery

The New York State Justice Center for the Protection of People with Special Needs today announced the release of its 2026–2031 Strategic Plan, a roadmap that will guide the agency's work over the next five years to strengthen protections for people receiving services in facilities and programs overseen by the Justice Center.

Developed through extensive engagement with providers, advocates, people receiving services and their families, state agency partners, and other stakeholders, the strategic plan reflects a shared vision for a stronger agency that continues to evolve to meet the needs of New Yorkers.

In alignment with Governor Hochul’s commitment to making government work better in New York, the plan provides a clear roadmap to strengthen Justice Center business practices and ensure responsiveness to those who interact with the agency.

“Over a decade ago, the Justice Center was given an extraordinary responsibility: to prevent abuse and neglect, protect people receiving care from state programs, and ensure accountability and justice for those we serve,” said Justice Center Acting Executive Director Maria Lisi-Murray. “The new strategic plan outlines a modern approach to carrying out that mission—rooted in continuous improvement, collaboration, and transparency.”

The 2026–2031 Strategic Plan is organized around three strategic goals:

Expand how the Justice Center prevents and protects through innovative approaches. Strengthen the Justice Center's ability to identify risks, prevent abuse and neglect before it occurs, and respond effectively when incidents happen.

Strengthen the Justice Center's ability to identify risks, prevent abuse and neglect before it occurs, and respond effectively when incidents happen. Create new ways to share the Justice Center's nation-leading expertise and learn from those who engage with us. Build stronger partnerships with a wider, more diverse circle of providers, advocates, state agencies, families and people receiving services while expanding opportunities to educate, collaborate, and improve.

Build stronger partnerships with a wider, more diverse circle of providers, advocates, state agencies, families and people receiving services while expanding opportunities to educate, collaborate, and improve. Strengthen the Justice Center's processes to improve user experience and more easily adapt to change. Invest in people, technology and organizational excellence to improve efficiency, modernize operations and deliver better service.

Implementation of the strategic plan will include measurable objectives and ongoing evaluation to ensure the agency remains accountable, transparent and responsive as priorities evolve.

Since its creation, the Justice Center has served as a national leader in protecting people who are often vulnerable to abuse and neglect through independent investigations, prevention initiatives, training, oversight, and accountability. The new strategic plan builds upon that foundation while positioning the agency to address emerging challenges and leverage opportunities over the next five years.

The Justice Center encourages providers, advocates, people receiving services, family members and other stakeholders to review the strategic plan and continue partnering with the agency to advance its mission.

The full 2026–2031 Strategic Plan is available on the agency’s website: www.justicecenter.ny.gov/strategic-plan

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About the Justice Center

The Justice Center for the Protection of People with Special Needs (Justice Center) was established in 2013 by the Protection of People with Special Needs Act. The agency was created to restore public trust in the institutions and individuals charged with caring for certain populations. Through protection, prevention, and advocacy, the Justice Center creates a safer environment for more than 1,000,000 people receiving services across six State Agencies.