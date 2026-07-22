Exit to Excellence Launches Founder Observatory Newsroom for Founder Exit-Risk Research

New research and intelligence platform helps founders and advisors identify exposure across the entire exit system before the transaction makes it expensive

New research and intelligence platform helps founders and advisors identify exposure across the entire exit system before the transaction makes it expensive.” — Jerome Myers

GREENSBORO, NC, UNITED STATES, July 22, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Exit to Excellence today announced the launch of the Founder Observatory Newsroom , the public home of a new research and intelligence platform built to examine what traditional exit planning often leaves unmeasured.Business owners preparing for succession, recapitalization, or sale typically have access to sophisticated legal, tax, financial, operational, and transaction advice. Those disciplines can prepare a company for a buyer, structure the proceeds, reduce taxes, and protect enterprise value.They do not always reveal whether the entire exit system is prepared for what the transaction will change.The founder may still be central to customer relationships, decision-making, culture, and momentum. The leadership team may not be ready to operate without the founder’s authority. Family members and stakeholders may hold different expectations about the proceeds or the founder’s future. The financial plan may calculate how much the founder can spend without clarifying what the wealth is intended to serve. The transaction itself may impose an earnout, rollover equity, employment agreement, or continuing obligations that limit the freedom the founder expects to receive.Even when those elements are addressed, the founder may still be unable to answer the question waiting beyond the transaction:Exit to what?The Founder Observatory was created to study this full system, identify recurring patterns, and translate the evidence into practical tools founders and their advisors can use before decisions become difficult or irreversible.“An exit can be financially complete and personally unfinished. The Founder Observatory reveals risks traditional planning misses before the transaction makes them expensive,” said Jerome Myers, founder of Exit to Excellence and the Founder Observatory.Measuring more than transaction readinessThe Exit Risk Assessment examines exposure across seven interconnected parts of an exit:The founderThe companyThe financial planThe leadership teamThe family and other stakeholdersThe transactionThe founder’s post-exit futureThese are not seven predetermined Exit Risks. They are the parts of the exit system in which different risks may emerge.A founder’s unresolved identity concerns are different from a company’s dependence on the founder. Leadership readiness is different from transaction structure. Family alignment is different from financial sufficiency. A strong result in one area does not eliminate exposure in another.The assessment is intended to help founders see where greater investigation, preparation, or coordination may be required. It does not replace legal, tax, financial, investment banking, psychological, or other professional advice. Instead, it provides a wider field of view so the founder and existing advisory team can ask better questions before the transaction fixes the terms.The problem the Founder Observatory solvesFounder transition knowledge is scattered.Some of it exists in academic research. Some appears in podcast conversations, interviews, advisory engagements, private discussions, transaction experience, and observations that have never been organized into a usable body of evidence.The result is a fragmented field.Founders often receive excellent advice within individual professional disciplines without having a reliable way to understand how the pieces interact. Advisors may recognize a pattern in one client but lack the language, evidence, or assessment infrastructure needed to examine it systematically. Journalists may encounter stories of post-exit regret, identity disruption, successor conflict, or unexpected dissatisfaction without a dedicated research source focused on the complete founder transition.The Founder Observatory addresses that fragmentation by organizing source material, preserving context, documenting recurring observations, distinguishing established evidence from emerging hypotheses, and connecting research to practical decisions.Its work will examine subjects including:• Founder dependence and business independence• Successor and leadership readiness• Transaction expectations and the Transaction Illusion• Reciprocal Reliance between a founder and the company• Identity, relationships, work, health, prosperity, and significance• Family and stakeholder alignment• Post-exit structure and decision-making• The difference between exiting from a company and exiting to a meaningful future• The conditions that contribute to the Founder’s Exit ParadoxThe goal is not to manufacture certainty around a complex human transition. It is to improve what founders and advisors can see, name, investigate, and prepare for.Building an evidence infrastructure for founder transitionThe current verified YouTube evidence stream includes 311 active source records, 310 transcript-backed videos, and 250.21 hours of material.These figures describe the current verified YouTube evidence stream. They do not represent the complete Founder Observatory research corpus, and they do not imply that every automated record or emerging observation has completed human validation.That distinction is intentional.The Founder Observatory will separate verified claims, supported observations, emerging patterns, and hypotheses requiring additional review. Major publications will be evaluated against a formal publication standard, a Human Signal Gate, and an AI Texture Audit before release.The newsroom will also preserve meaningful press releases as a core institutional output. Announcements will document substantive research developments, verified findings, new assessment capabilities, partnerships, frameworks, and other events that advance the founder transition field.Built from operating, investing, and transition experienceMyers built a division inside a Fortune 550 company from $0 to $20 million in revenue and 175 employees. He later built and led his own private equity firm, leading acquisitions, recapitalizations, and exits.That experience provided a firsthand view of how value is created, how teams scale, how investments are evaluated, and how transactions are structured.It also exposed a gap.The tools used to evaluate companies, capital structures, and transactions were far more developed than the tools available to evaluate everything an exit would change for the founder and the people surrounding the company.Myers continued investigating that gap through years of founder advisory work and more than 400 podcast conversations. Those conversations repeatedly revealed that a company can become more than an economic asset. It can also organize the founder’s time, authority, relationships, identity, decisions, and sense of significance.The Founder Observatory calls this relationship Reciprocal Reliance.The company may depend on the founder for decisions, relationships, culture, credibility, or momentum. At the same time, the founder may depend on the company for income, structure, identity, community, purpose, and relevance.That reciprocal relationship can create risks before, during, and after an ownership transition. It may influence timing, buyer selection, successor development, transaction structure, continuing involvement, and the founder’s ability to release the company after closing.Creating practical value for founders and advisorsThe Founder Observatory is not being built simply to publish more content.Its value lies in helping people act while they still have options.Founders can use the research to recognize exposure that may influence their timing, transaction structure, successor preparation, family conversations, wealth decisions, and post-exit plans.Advisors can use the evidence and frameworks to expand planning conversations beyond their individual disciplines without abandoning the expertise they already bring to the table.Leadership teams can use the work to examine whether authority, information, relationships, and confidence have genuinely transferred away from the founder.Families and stakeholders can use it to surface expectations that might otherwise remain unspoken until the transaction is already underway.Journalists can use the Founder Observatory Newsroom as a source for research, emerging frameworks, verified statistics, founder-transition commentary, and meaningful institutional announcements.This combination of business-building experience, private equity execution, founder transition research, original intellectual property, and practical assessment infrastructure advances Exit to Excellence’s position as the premier founder transition organization.The firm is not preparing only the company for a buyer. It is helping prepare everyone and everything affected by the exit for what comes next.A public home for the emerging fieldThe Founder Observatory Newsroom will publish:• Research reports and evidence summaries• Founder transition frameworks• Field observations and emerging hypotheses• Exit Risk Assessment developments• Meaningful press releases• Commentary for founders and professional advisors• Resources and approved assets for journalists• Methodological notes and validation boundariesFounders and advisors can explore the Founder Observatory Newsroom, use the Exit Risk Assessment to identify exposure across the founder, company, financial plan, leadership team, family and stakeholders, transaction, and post-exit future, and see how Exit to Excellence prepares the entire exit system for what comes next.The most expensive time to discover an Exit Risk is after the wire clears, when the terms are fixed, ownership has changed, and the consequences are now yours to live with.The Founder Observatory exists to help founders see it while they still have the power to change it.About the Founder ObservatoryThe Founder Observatory is the research and intelligence arm of Exit to Excellence. It organizes and examines evidence concerning founder transitions, business independence, exit readiness, identity after liquidity, Reciprocal Reliance, and the risks that affect founders, companies, leadership teams, families, financial plans, transactions, and post-exit futures.Its mission is to make founder transition risk more visible, measurable, and actionable before a transaction makes it expensive.About Exit to ExcellenceExit to Excellence is a founder transition advisory firm that helps business owners prepare for everything an exit will change.Founded by Jerome Myers, MBA, CEPA, Exit to Excellence combines business-building experience, private equity execution, original research, proprietary frameworks, and practical assessments to help founders move beyond transaction readiness toward whole-system exit readiness.Myers built a division inside a Fortune 550 company from $0 to $20 million in revenue and 175 employees before building and leading his own private equity firm. He is the creator of the Founder’s Exit Paradox, the Transaction Illusion, the Exit Expedition, the Six Centers of Doubt, and the N.E.X.T. framework. He is also the host of the Your N.E.X.T. podcast and the author of Exit to Excellence.

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