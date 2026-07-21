RAEDEN’s Project Taurus in Pursuit of GBI’s Green Globes Sustainability Certification

The proposed Colorado Springs data center is undergoing third-party review for its sustainable design and construction practices.

COLORADO SPRINGS, CO, UNITED STATES, July 21, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- RAEDEN, a data center developer and operator specializing in the adaptive reuse of real estate assets, announced today that Project Taurus is pursuing Green Building Initiative’s (GBI) Green Globes certification. The achievement of this certification upon construction completion reinforces RAEDEN’s commitment to the development of efficient and resilient digital infrastructure.

“Our pursuit of Green Globes certification underscores RAEDEN’s mission to deliver and operate turnkey data center solutions rapidly and responsibly,” said Jason Green, RAEDEN President. “Achievement of Green Globes certification demonstrates that we are building with integrity, with a commitment to resource efficiency and transparency to host communities.”

Green Globes is a science-based, whole building sustainability certification, evaluating the environmental performance, health and wellness, and resilience of all types of commercial real estate. The system is the implementation of an American National Standards Institute (ANSI) standard, developed through an open and consensus-based process. Certification requirements for new construction and adaptive reuse projects include compliance with criteria distributed throughout the Project Management, Site, Energy, Water, Materials, and Indoor Environment assessment areas.

RAEDEN’s conversion of existing assets into highly efficient, modern data centers is an inherently sustainable development model, reducing landfill waste and minimizing operational and embodied carbon emissions. Project Taurus will install a closed-loop cooling system, using continuously recycled water throughout the system after a one-time draw.

Project Taurus will repurpose a former Intel chip fabrication site in Colorado Springs into a modern connectivity hub that supports the digital economy of today’s world. The pursuit of Green Globes certification reflects RAEDEN's broader strategy of integrating sustainable practices into its core operations from the outset of a project.

About RAEDEN

Technology moves fast — but data center space, power, and connectivity often don't. RAEDEN vets thousands of sites across the U.S. with a focus on repurposing existing industrial and commercial buildings into modern data center infrastructure. RAEDEN gives underutilized properties new life and host communities a faster path to the economic benefits of redevelopment. RAEDEN delivers and operates turnkey data center solutions rapidly, responsibly, and with transparency. RAEDEN was founded in 2019 by veterans of the data center, telecommunications, and real estate industries.



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