Chiro One Invites Patients From Chicago to Seattle to Celebrate at Patient Appreciation Summer Bash on July 23, 2026

Celebrate summer with Chiro One at the annual Patient Appreciation Summer Bash on July 23, 2026.

CHICAGO, IL, UNITED STATES, July 21, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The annual Chiro One Summer Bash celebration is an opportunity to thank patients with games, prizes, refreshments, and the opportunity to introduce their friends and family to chiropractic care.

Chiro One Wellness Centers is inviting patients and local community members to celebrate summer during its annual Patient Appreciation Summer Bash, taking place at participating Chiro One clinics on Thursday, July 23, 2026 with select clinics hosting their celebration on alternate dates.

Guests can enjoy a festive summer celebration featuring games, prizes, refreshments, and opportunities to connect with their local care team. Patients are also encouraged to invite friends, family members, coworkers, and neighbors to experience the welcoming environment at their neighborhood Chiro One clinic.

"Patient Appreciation Day is one of our favorite annual celebrations," said Brandy Walker, Project Manager for TVG-Medulla, the parent company of Chiro One Wellness Centers. "It’s an opportunity to celebrate our patients, strengthen our connection with the communities we serve, and introduce more people to the benefits of chiropractic care. Join us for a day of fun, connection, and experience a welcoming environment that makes Chiro One unique.”

Patient Appreciation Day is one of our favorite annual celebrations. It’s an opportunity to celebrate our patients, strengthen our connection with the communities we serve, and introduce more people to the benefits of chiropractic care. Join us for a day of fun, connection, and experience the Chiro One difference.

Individuals who are interested in attending are encouraged to stop by the clinic during the event, or schedule an evaluation. New patient evaluations including a one-on-one meeting with their doctor, and a comprehensive evaluation of their symptoms, lifestyle, movement patterns, wellness goals, and more. Both the Summer Bash and a scheduled evaluation are great opportunities to learn how chiropractic care may help address concerns such as back pain, neck pain, headaches, joint pain, posture issues, and mobility limitations. Patients with appointments on or around the event will also have the opportunity to participate in the Summer Bash festivities.

With more than 100 clinics across the Midwest and Pacific Northwest, Chiro One is committed to making high-quality, evidence-informed chiropractic care convenient and accessible. The annual Patient Appreciation Summer Bash reflects that commitment by bringing patients, families, and clinic teams together to celebrate health, wellness, and community.

To learn more, or schedule an appointment, visit the Chiro One Locations page at ChiroOne.com/locations or contact your local Chiro One clinic.

About Chiro One Wellness Centers

Chiro One Wellness Centers is one of the nation's largest privately owned chiropractic organizations, providing patient-centered care designed to relieve pain, restore function, and support long-term health. Through personalized treatment plans, modern technology, and evidence-informed clinical protocols, Chiro One helps patients move better, feel better, and get back to doing what they love. With more than 100 clinics across Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, Missouri, Washington, and Wisconsin, Chiro One is committed to delivering exceptional care with compassion and convenience.

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