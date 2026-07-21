Royal Truck & Equipment Celebrates 40 Years in Business with the Introduction of the Guardian TMA Truck Line

Royal Truck & Equipment employees gather beside a Guardian TMA truck at the Pennsylvania headquarters during the company's 40th anniversary celebration.

SHOEMAKERSVILLE, PA, UNITED STATES, July 21, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Royal Truck & Equipment , the nation’s leading manufacturer of truck mounted attenuator (TMA) and traffic control trucks, is marking its 40th year in business with the introduction of its Royal Guardian™ TMA truck line.Founded in 1986, Royal has remained dedicated to building equipment crews can rely on in the field every day. From its beginnings in Coopersburg, Pennsylvania, to its current facility in nearby Shoemakersville, the company’s growth over that time stems from its emphasis on safety, innovation, and using industry feedback to shape its builds.Royal’s General Manager David Smith noted: "Forty years in, it’s an accomplishment we don’t take lightly, and our focus hasn’t changed: support our customers and keep safety at the center of everything we build. The Guardian name simply puts that commitment front and center."Joe Hendrickson, Vice President of Sales & Marketing, explained the thinking behind the new naming of the line: “When we say Guardian, we mean exactly that. A Royal Guardian™ TMA truck in the work zone means your crew is protected by years of engineering and a design built around safety for when it matters the most. For us, that’s what having our customers’ six is all about.”The Royal Guardian™ TMA truck lineup is available in several configurations to match a variety of different job site needs.• Guardian TMA1: A base-level model designed for companies who only need the truck as a protective barrier.• Guardian TMA3: This model adds powder-coated racks and dual 33” man buckets to the 15’ TMA1 build for efficient deployment of traffic control devices.• Guardian TMA4: With an extended 18' body and dual 60” man buckets, this model is ideal for working with larger channelizing devices such as barrels.• Guardian Metro TMA: Ideal for working in close-quarters and slower speed environments, this model is equipped with the Scorpion II Metro TMA (MASH-approved at 50 mph/ 80 kph).As Royal heads into its next decade, the company’s mission remains the same: build top-of-the-line equipment to protect the people who keep America’s roads moving. From coast to coast, Royal Guardian™ TMA trucks are doing exactly that. They live by the motto “We’ve Got Your Six,” helping protect crews so they can get home safely at the end of each day.About Royal Truck & Equipment:Royal Truck & Equipment is an Alamo Group (NYSE: ALG) company and is the nation’s largest manufacturer of TMA and Safety Trucks. The company is committed to building trucks that meet the highest safety standards in the industry. Visit https://royaltruckandequipment.com/ for more information.

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