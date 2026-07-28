Triplett Highlights the Growing Role of Environmental Monitoring in Workplace Heat Safety

Triplett discusses how evolving workplace heat safety programs increase use of objective, on-site environmental measurements to support heat risk assessments.

As workplace heat safety expectations continue to evolve, many employers are looking for more reliable ways to assess conditions on the ground rather than relying on general weather forecasts” — Richard Wexler, VP Global Business Development at Triplett

MERRIMACK, NH, UNITED STATES, July 28, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- As workplace heat safety expectations continue to evolve, Triplett Test Equipment & Tools, a leading test and measurement equipment manufacturer, is highlighting the growing role of objective environmental monitoring in workplace heat safety. As extreme heat events become more frequent and occupational heat exposure receives greater regulatory attention, many organizations are reviewing their heat illness prevention programs. Construction companies, manufacturers, utilities, logistics providers, municipalities, and agricultural operations are reviewing workplace safety practices in response to changing regulatory expectations.Moving Beyond Weather ReportsMillions of workers across construction, manufacturing, utilities, logistics, warehousing, and agriculture face hazardous heat exposure each year. Air temperature alone does not fully represent the heat stress workers may experience on-site. Humidity, radiant heat, solar exposure, airflow, and workload all contribute to heat stress. As a result, many organizations are moving beyond general weather-based assessments and using on-site environmental measurements to evaluate workplace heat exposure, support heat risk assessments, and document site conditions as part of their workplace safety programs.This shift is supported by federal guidance. According to OSHA, environmental heat factors combine to create risk levels that can vary significantly between locations experiencing the same air temperature. This is one reason the agency has proposed a federal Heat Injury and Illness Prevention rule that would strengthen protections for workers in outdoor and indoor settings."As workplace heat safety expectations continue to evolve, many employers are looking for more reliable ways to assess conditions on the ground rather than relying on general weather forecasts," said Richard Wexler, VP Global Business Development at Triplett Test Equipment & Tools. "Objective environmental measurements can help safety personnel make more informed, data-driven decisions about work/rest schedules, hydration planning, and overall heat risk management."Supporting Objective Heat Risk AssessmentWet Bulb Globe Temperature (WBGT) measurement is widely recognized as a more complete method for assessing environmental heat stress. Unlike air temperature alone, WBGT incorporates multiple environmental factors associated with heat stress, including ambient temperature, humidity, and radiant heat, helping provide a broader assessment of workplace heat conditions.As workplace heat safety programs continue to evolve, many organizations are incorporating objective environmental measurements into broader safety programs to support risk assessments, document site conditions, and guide heat illness prevention practices. Environmental monitoring complements existing workplace safety procedures by providing measurable data from the actual work environment.Triplett offers a range of environmental monitoring instruments, including the HS10 Heat Stress WBGT Meter , designed to support on-site heat risk assessments across construction, industrial, utility, municipal, manufacturing, and facility maintenance applications. The information gathered can assist safety personnel in documenting site conditions and informing heat illness prevention activities.As organizations continue to strengthen heat illness prevention programs, environmental monitoring is becoming a more common component of workplace safety planning.Additional information about Triplett's Heat Stress Meter product line, including the HS10, product specifications, and workplace heat monitoring resources, is available on the company's dedicated Heat Stress Meters page.About Triplett Test Equipment & ToolsTriplett Test Equipment & Tools has supplied professional test and measurement instruments since 1904. The company offers solutions for electrical testing, thermal imaging, environmental measurement, networking, maintenance, HVAC, security, industrial inspection, and process calibration. Triplett products help electricians, technicians, contractors, inspectors, maintenance professionals, facility managers, safety professionals, and industrial reliability teams perform testing, troubleshooting, verification, and preventive maintenance across commercial and industrial environments.

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