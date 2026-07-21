Orange County Water Quality Deserves a Second Look – Barker & Sons Explains What Homeowners Should Do

After the Garden Grove Chemical Emergency, Barker & Sons Says Now Is the Time for Orange County Homeowners to Get Their Water Tested

ANAHEIM, CA, UNITED STATES, July 21, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Orange County water has never been something homeowners can take for granted. The region's water supply is known for high mineral content, hardness, and the kind of buildup that quietly works against pipes, fixtures and water heaters over time. Most families have simply learned to live with it – hard water spots on dishes, dry skin after a shower, a faint taste that never quite goes away. What many do not realize is that a water test can tell them exactly what they are dealing with, and that real solutions exist.Barker & Sons Plumbing has been having that conversation with Orange County homeowners for more than 40 years. Right now, after a spring that put local water and environmental safety squarely in the public eye, that conversation feels especially timely.In late May, a chemical emergency at an industrial facility in Garden Grove prompted a state of emergency and mandatory evacuation orders for more than 50,000 residents across parts of Anaheim, Buena Park, Cypress, Stanton, and Westminster. Officials confirmed no drinking water contamination resulted from the incident, and air quality monitoring throughout the event recorded normal levels. But for many local families, the experience raised a question they had not thought to ask before: how much do I actually know about my home's water?"Orange County water quality is something we talk to homeowners about every single day – long before this spring and long after it," said Brenda Barker, co-owner of Barker & Sons Plumbing. "What this moment has done is get more people to stop and ask the question. And that is a good thing. Most families have never had their water tested. They just assume it is fine. Sometimes it is. But Orange County has real, well-documented water hardness issues that affect everything from water heaters to skin to the life of your plumbing. Knowing where you stand is the first step to doing something about it."Barker & Sons offers water testing as a starting point for any homeowner who wants real answers. From there, recommendations are based entirely on what the test reveals – not a one-size-fits-all approach. Whole-house filtration systems address contaminants at every point of entry. Reverse osmosis systems deliver cleaner drinking water directly at the kitchen sink. Water softeners reduce hardness and protect pipes and appliances from the kind of mineral buildup that shortens their lifespan – a particularly common issue given Orange County's hard-water environment."We are not going to tell someone they need a filtration system if they do not," Brenda added. "We test, we share the results, and we have an honest conversation about what makes sense for that home. That has been true since 1983, and it is not going to change."Water quality is not just a crisis topic – it is an everyday one. For Orange County homeowners who are ready to stop assuming and start knowing, Barker & Sons is ready to help.To schedule a water test or learn more about whole-home water filtration, contact Barker & Sons Plumbing today.About Barker & Sons PlumbingBarker & Sons Plumbing is a family-owned company founded in 1983 by Mike and Brenda Barker, serving homeowners across Orange County with plumbing, water treatment, and rooter services. Built on a foundation of honest workmanship and genuine care, the company has grown into one of the most trusted names in the region – earning the PHCC Trade Association "Contractor of the Year" award in 2011 and again in 2021, as well as the Angie's List "Super Service Award" four years in a row. As Orange County's certified green plumber, Barker & Sons is committed to solutions that protect both the homes they serve and the environment they share. Call (714) 630-8766 or visit barkerandsonsplumbing.com to get started.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.