WeShipCars Announces New Business Address in Evanston, Illinois

WeShipCars has relocated its business address to 2730 Central St Apt 2C, Evanston, IL 60201

EVANSTON, IL, UNITED STATES, July 21, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- WeShipCars, a trusted name in nationwide auto transport, today announced that it has relocated its business address to 2730 Central St Apt 2C, Evanston, IL 60201. The move supports the company's continued growth as it expands its operations and strengthens its ability to serve customers across the country.Since its founding more than 12 years ago, WeShipCars has built a reputation for making car shipping easy, affordable, and stress-free. The company has delivered more than 8,000 vehicles for over 4,000 satisfied customers nationwide, earning a 4.9-star average rating across major review platforms, including Google, the Better Business Bureau, Shopper Approved, and Consumer Affairs. As a licensed and bonded auto transport management company registered with the USDOT (USDOT 3620307, MC 1236388), WeShipCars coordinates with a vetted network of more than 20,000 licensed and insured carriers to move vehicles safely and efficiently from door to door."This new address represents an exciting step forward for our company as we continue to grow and better serve our customers across the country," said a WeShipCars company spokesperson. "Our commitment to reliable, transparent, and customer-first auto transport hasn't changed. What has changed is our capacity to support that mission as demand for our services keeps rising."All other aspects of WeShipCars' operations remain unchanged. Customers can continue to reach the company by phone at (708) 300-0063 or by email at info@weshipcars.com, and can request a free, no-obligation instant quote through the company's website at www.weshipcars.com . Office hours also remain the same: Monday through Friday, 7:00 AM to 6:00 PM CST.WeShipCars offers a full range of auto transport solutions, including door-to-door delivery, open and enclosed car transport, expedited shipping, and guaranteed pick-up services. The company also provides specialized transport for military relocations, snowbirds, students, classic cars, and exotic and luxury vehicles, along with a menu of discounts designed to make shipping more affordable for a wide range of customers.Every WeShipCars quote is all-inclusive, with no hidden fees, and remains valid for 14 days. The company requires zero upfront payment to book a shipment and offers free cancellation before a carrier is assigned. Vehicles are covered by insurance from pick-up to delivery, and customers receive regular updates throughout the shipping process, whether by phone, email, or live chat."We know that shipping a vehicle can feel like a big decision, and our goal has always been to remove the stress from that process," the spokesperson added. "Updating our business address is a small administrative change, but it reflects the bigger picture: a company that's investing in its future while staying focused on the same values that got us here — honesty, communication, and reliable service."The change of address does not affect any current or upcoming shipments. Customers with active bookings or pending quotes do not need to take any action, and all existing quotes, contracts, and carrier arrangements remain valid.WeShipCars encourages customers, media, and industry partners to update their records to reflect the new business address: 2730 Central St Apt 2C, Evanston, IL 60201.For more information about WeShipCars' services, discounts, or auto transport process, visit www.weshipcars.com or call (708) 300-0063.About WeShipCarsWeShipCars is a full-service auto transport management company dedicated to providing safe, reliable, and affordable vehicle shipping across the United States. Licensed and bonded with the USDOT, WeShipCars coordinates with a nationwide network of more than 20,000 vetted, licensed, and insured carriers to deliver door-to-door service for individuals, dealerships, military families, snowbirds, students, and collectors alike. With over 12 years of experience, thousands of vehicles delivered, and a 4.9-star average customer rating, WeShipCars is committed to making every shipment easy, transparent, and stress-free from quote to delivery.Media Contact: WeShipCars 2730 Central St Apt 2C Evanston, IL 60201 Phone: (708) 300-0063 Email: info@weshipcars.com Website: www.weshipcars.com

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