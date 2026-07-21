New Book 'Nothing in Moderation' Offers a Candid, Psychedelic Reckoning With Excess, Reinvention, and Starting Over

“Nothing in Moderation: A Psychedelic Reckoning With Excess,” by Shep Rose, published by Advantage Books and distributed by Simon & Schuster, is now available. Advantage Books, publisher of “Nothing in Moderation: A Psychedelic Reckoning With Excess,” by Shep Rose. Shep Rose, author of “Nothing in Moderation: A Psychedelic Reckoning With Excess.”

Shep Rose’s “Nothing in Moderation” is a candid memoir about excess, fame, ayahuasca and learning how to change course.

Sharing our imperfect journeys — with all the face-plants and revelations — might just help someone else feel a little less alone.” — Shep Rose, author of “Nothing in Moderation.”

CHARLESTON, SC, UNITED STATES, July 21, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Television personality, writer, and longtime “Southern Charm” cast member Shep Rose offers a raw, funny, and unexpectedly vulnerable look at fame, excess, and self-examination in his new memoir, “ Nothing in Moderation: A Psychedelic Reckoning With Excess .” Published by Advantage Books and distributed by Simon & Schuster, the book is now available at major book retailers nationwide.Known to audiences for more than a decade as one of Bravo’s breakout reality television personalities, Rose built a public reputation as Charleston’s quick-witted, adventure-seeking good-time guy. In “Nothing in Moderation,” he turns the lens inward, tracing the high-wire act between saying yes to life and saying yes to everything — even when the consequences become impossible to ignore.Part memoir, part reckoning, “Nothing in Moderation” follows Rose from the highs of television fame, travel, parties, and possibility to a turning point after a blackout weekend at BravoCon in Las Vegas. That weekend, and a sobering call from Andy Cohen, forced Rose to confront the question at the heart of the book: What happens when the life that once felt exhilarating begins to feel unsustainable?“I wanted to understand my predilection toward excess,” Rose writes. “I wanted to know, to compare my compulsion for excess to Winnie-the-Pooh with the honey pot always stuck on his head, ‘Why must I always lick the jar?’”What followed was an unconventional decision: Rose traveled to Costa Rica for a week at Rythmia, where he participated in four consecutive nights of ayahuasca ceremonies. Through vivid, often hilarious, and deeply personal storytelling, Rose recounts the visions, discomfort, revelations, and moments of hard-won clarity that forced him to confront his relationship with excess, vulnerability, identity, friendship, and change.In “Nothing in Moderation,” Rose writes with the same humor and observational wit that have made him a fan favorite, but with a new willingness to tell the harder truth behind the public persona. The memoir explores the space between freedom and self-destruction, confidence and avoidance, performance and authenticity, asking what it means to course-correct when the old ways of living no longer work.The book does not present Rose as cured or transformed into someone unrecognizable. Instead, it offers something more honest: the story of a man still in process, trying to understand himself without bravado, easy answers, or a polished self-help conclusion. Through that candor, “Nothing in Moderation” speaks not only to longtime fans of “Southern Charm,” but to anyone who has questioned whether their greatest strength might also be the thing standing in their way.Blending memoir, humor, travel, psychedelia, and self-reflection, “Nothing in Moderation” challenges readers to consider the fine line between living fully and living recklessly — and what it takes to begin again before it is too late.Shep Rose is a television personality, writer, entrepreneur, and longtime cast member of Bravo’s “Southern Charm.” For more than a decade, he has been known for his wit, curiosity, travel, friendships, and appetite for adventure. In “Nothing in Moderation,” Rose offers his most personal work to date, writing candidly about excess, shame, fame, vulnerability, ayahuasca, and the difficult work of changing course. Raised in Hilton Head, S.C., Rose owns and co-owns businesses in Charleston, S.C. He earned a degree in business from the University of Georgia and an MBA from Vanderbilt University.Advantage Books is an imprint of the publishing arm of Advantage Media. For two decades, Advantage Books has helped CEOs, business leaders, entrepreneurs, and other professionals share their expertise and build their Authority by writing a book. Over the years, Advantage has given these authors an alternative to traditional nonfiction publishing. Advantage authors are leaders who have credentials and expertise to share, combined with a strong reputation in their industry. Advantage Books provides these authors with a team of experts to assist in such areas as book concept and developmental writing, editorial and design, printing and distribution, and promotions.

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