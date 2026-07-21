NAVEX Expands NAVEX One Incident Benchmarks, Powering Smarter AI Insights for Risk and Compliance Teams

LAKE OSWEGO, OR, UNITED STATES, July 21, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- NAVEX, the global leader in integrated risk and compliance management software, today introduced an enhanced NAVEX One Incident Benchmarks experience through Nira for Analytics, giving organizations direct access to its proprietary benchmark intelligence to help compliance teams evaluate performance, identify trends and make more informed decisions.

By combining insights from the NAVEX Whistleblowing and Incident Management Benchmark Report with each customer’s own organizational data, NAVEX One Incident Benchmarks helps teams understand how their compliance program compares with similar organizations. That context brings greater meaning to their results and helps them communicate program performance with more confidence to leadership and boards.

“NAVEX’s unmatched benchmark intelligence gives AI the data and context it needs to deliver meaningful value,” said Raj Sethuraman, President and Chief Product and Technology Officer at NAVEX. “By bringing Incident Benchmarks directly into NAVEX One, we are giving customers clearer visibility into program health while enabling Nira for Analytics to deliver more relevant, actionable insights.”

Benchmark Intelligence That Fuels Action

Incident data shows what happened. Benchmark intelligence helps teams understand what it means in aggregate and where to act across the broader organization. Built directly into NAVEX One, Incident Benchmarks gives customers trusted context to evaluate performance, detect changes in reporting behavior and distinguish normal program variation from signals that may require attention.

By making this intelligence available through Nira for Analytics, NAVEX helps teams move faster from questions to insight, from insight to action and from reporting to stronger corporate cultures.

“Benchmark intelligence changes the role of compliance data from something teams report on to something leaders can act on,” said Carrie Penman, Chief Risk and Compliance Officer at NAVEX. “By connecting that intelligence with Nira for Analytics, NAVEX is helping organizations see their programs in context, understand where risk may be shifting and deliver trusted, real-time guidance when leadership decisions need to be made.”

A Smarter Foundation for Risk and Compliance

With Incident Benchmarks, NAVEX is transforming benchmark data from an annual resource into an active, embedded intelligence layer across NAVEX One. Together with NAVEX’s AI-powered Nira for Analytics, this release advances a smarter, more connected future for risk and compliance — one where teams can see risk more clearly, act faster, and strengthen ethical cultures with confidence.

About NAVEX

Trusted by 13,000 organizations, including 75 percent of Fortune 100 and 500 companies, NAVEX is the global leader in risk and compliance solutions. Its NAVEX One platform strengthens risk and compliance programs, empowering organizations with unparalleled industry benchmark data and insights. NAVEX One provides a 360-degree view of enterprise, third-party and ecosystem risk for enhanced regulatory compliance and proactive risk management. Based in Lake Oswego, OR, with a global presence, NAVEX continues to shape the future of governance, risk and compliance. Visit our blog or follow us on LinkedIn, Facebook, and YouTube.

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