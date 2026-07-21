VolleyBird's New Hat Line Says What Female Athletes Are Already Thinking

Golf cap “Don’t Talk About the Back Nine, Darling” Athletic hat that says "The Cart Girl Knows My Drink Order, Darling" Image of Ace It, Darling hat in green

New Darling Collection delivers the subtle trash talk players have always wanted to wear on court or course without saying a word. Priced from $30.

We wanted something more like the southern phrase 'bless your heart', where the right people absolutely get it, and everyone else just sees a nice hat.” — Tracy Thomas, Co-Founder, VolleyBird

MIAMI, FL, UNITED STATES, July 21, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- There is an unwritten rule in women's sport: compete hard, stay composed, keep it classy. VolleyBird just put that rule on a hat.

VolleyBird, the sport discovery company behind premium subscription boxes for tennis, pickleball, padel, and golf, has officially launched The Darling Collection, a line of performance hats and visors designed to say exactly what female athletes are thinking, without having to say a word or physically act out a competitive conflict. The collection is available now at https://www.volleybird.shop/collections/the-darling-collection starting at $30.

Each hat carries its own name and its own joke. Ace It, Darling. That's Deuce, Darling. Don't Talk About The Back Nine, Darling. The Cart Girl Knows My Drink Order, Darling. I Called That Out, Darling. Styles are organized by sport, with more than 20 options across tennis, pickleball, padel, and golf. The messaging is subtle enough to wear anywhere, and pointed enough that the right people will absolutely get it.

"This whole collection started because we saw a need," said Tracy Thomas, Co-Founder of VolleyBird. "We'd see hats with sayings out there, but they were either too overtly pink or the language crossed a line most players we know wouldn't be comfortable with on a court or a course. We wanted something more like the southern phrase 'bless your heart', where the right people absolutely get it, and everyone else just sees a nice hat."

The Darling Collection is VolleyBird's first proprietary product line and its first move into direct-to-consumer proprietary products, outside its subscription boxes. Designed by founders Cassandra Toroian and Tracy Thomas, every style pairs performance and construction with messaging built for the player who competes with a smile, and means every word of it.

"We saw a real gap in the market for female athletes who wanted to express personality without crossing a line," said Cassandra Toroian, Co-Founder and CEO of VolleyBird. "The Darling Collection is the same instinct that drives everything we do, find what's missing, build it better than what exists, and make sure it feels like it was made for the people who actually play. The response in the first two weeks has validated that gap completely."

That response has been swift. VolleyBird introduced the collection two weeks ago and is already nearly sold out of several styles.

"About half our customers are buying two, one for themselves and one for a friend," said Thomas. "The other half are buying them as gifts or tournament prizes. That tells you everything. This isn't just a hat. It's a message people want to send."

Styles are priced from $30 for visors to $40 for select premium styles. New designs will be added in the coming weeks across all four sports.

About VolleyBird

VolleyBird is a premium sport discovery company serving tennis, pickleball, padel, and golf players across North America. Founded by athletes Tracy Thomas and Cassandra Toroian, VolleyBird hunts down the gear, apparel, and lifestyle products that most players would never find on their own, from established brands to emerging makers redefining the sport.

VolleyBird's flagship subscription box delivers $200+ of hand-picked, sport-specific items every 60 days. Alongside its direct-to-consumer business, VolleyBird selectively develops its own product lines where it sees genuine gaps in the market, starting with female-oriented sport accessories and apparel, including The Darling Collection. The company also operates a wholesale channel, bringing carefully selected sport apparel and product lines to clubs, facilities, and retailers across the US.

Based in Delaware, VolleyBird has been featured in the New York Post, Florida Tennis Magazine, Fox21 News Colorado, and CBS News Washington, DC.

Visit us at volleybird.shop.

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