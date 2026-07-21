PETVIVO HOLDINGS, INC. TO EXHIBIT AT THE TEVA SUMMER CE SYMPOSIUM AT HORSESHOE BAY RESORT, TEXAS

PetVivo Holdings, Inc. (OTCQX:PETV, PETVW)

MINNEAPOLIS, MN, UNITED STATES, July 21, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- PetVivo Holdings, Inc. (OTCQX: PETV; OTCID: PETVW) working in cooperation with its wholly-owned subsidiaries PetVivo Animal Health, Inc., Cosmeta Corp and PetVivo AI, Inc. (collectively "PetVivo" or the “Company”), an emerging biomedical device company focused on the commercialization of innovative medical devices and therapeutics for horses and companion animals, announced today it will be exhibiting at the Texas Equine Veterinary Association (“TEVA”) 2026 Summer CE Symposium to be held July 30-August 1 2026, at the Horseshoe Bay Resort in Horseshoe Bay, Texas, USA.

PetVivo intends to exhibit the innovative product, SPRYNG® with OsteoCushion® Technology, an intra-articular injectable veterinary medical device consisting of sterilized, extra-cellular matrix microparticles. Following intra-articular administration, the extracellular matrix microparticles in SPRYNG® adsorb to the synovial lining and integrate with subsynovial tissue, supporting restoration of normal joint mechanics and assisting in the management of noninfectious sources of joint pain, including osteoarthritis, degenerative joint disease and joint instability.

"The TEVA Summer CE Symposium brings together some of the most respected equine veterinarians in the country, making it an outstanding opportunity to demonstrate how SPRYNG® with OsteoCushion® Technology and PrecisePRP® are helping veterinarians address challenging orthopedic and soft tissue conditions. We look forward to meeting with practitioners, discussing the growing body of clinical evidence supporting our products, and continuing to expand awareness of innovative regenerative solutions that can improve outcomes for horses” stated John Lai, Chief Executive Officer of PetVivo Holdings, Inc.

For more information about PetVivo Holdings, Inc. please contact info1@petvivo.com or visit https://petvivo.com/, https://www.petvivoanimalhealth.com/ and https://www.sprynghealth.com.

Conference Details:

Texas Equine Veterinary Association Exhibit Details:

Booth/Table #: 78

Dates:

Thursday, July 30, 2026 2:30pm – 8:00pm

Friday, July 31, 2026 10:00am – 4:00pm

Saturday, August 1, 2026 10:00am – 1:30pm

Location: Horseshoe Bay Resort, Horseshoe Bay, Texas

About PetVivo Holdings, Inc.

PetVivo Holdings Inc. (OTCQX: PETV; OTCID: PETVW), in cooperation with its wholly owned subsidiaries PetVivo Animal Health, Inc., Cosmeta Corp and PetVivo AI Inc., is an emerging biomedical device company currently focused on the manufacturing, commercialization and licensing of innovative medical devices and therapeutics for companion animals. The Company's strategy is to leverage human therapies for the treatment of companion animals in a capital and time efficient way. A key component of this strategy is the accelerated timeline to revenues for veterinary medical devices, which enter the market much earlier than more stringently regulated pharmaceuticals and biologics.

PetVivo has a robust pipeline of products for the treatment of animals and people. A portfolio of twelve patents and six trade secrets protect the Company's biomaterials, products, production processes and methods of use. The Company’s lead products SPRYNG® with OsteoCushion® technology, a veterinarian-administered, intra-articular injection for the management of lameness and other joint related afflictions, including osteoarthritis, in cats, dogs and horses, and PrecisePRP®, a first-in-class, off-the-shelf, platelet-rich plasma (PRP) product designed for use by veterinarians, are currently available for commercial sale.

Company Contact

John Lai, CEO

PetVivo Holdings, Inc.

Tel (952) 405-6216

Forward-Looking commercial Statements

The foregoing information regarding PetVivo Holdings, Inc. (the “Company”) may contain “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, each as amended. Forward-looking statements include all statements that do not relate solely to historical or current facts, including without limitation the Company’s proposed development and commercial timelines, and can be identified by the use of words such as “may,” “will,” “expect,” “project,” “estimate,” “anticipate,” “plan,” “believe,” “potential,” “should,” “continue” or the negative versions of those words or other comparable words. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future actions or performance. These forward-looking statements are based on information currently available to the Company and its current plans or expectations and are subject to a number of uncertainties and risks that could significantly affect current plans. Risks concerning the Company’s business are described in detail in the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended March 31, 2026, and other periodic and current reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The Company is under no obligation to, and expressly disclaims any such obligation to, update or alter its forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.