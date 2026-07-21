DoW announces death of USASMDC Soldier in Iraq

REDSTONE ARSENAL, Ala.— The Department of War announced July 21 the death of a U.S. Army Space and Missile Defense Command Soldier.

Sgt. Michael Emmanuel Swinton, 30, was killed in action during a controlled detonation of a downed One-Way Unmanned Aerial System July 19, 2026, at Erbil Air Base, Iraq. The incident is under investigation.

"USASMDC is saddened by the loss of Sgt. Swinton,whose death occurred during an operation to safeguard fellow Soldiers,” said Lt. Gen. John L. Rafferty, USASMDC commanding general. “His service will not be forgotten, and his sacrifice is not in vain. We will support Sgt. Swinton's family and his unit during this difficult period. His loss will inspire his fellow Soldiers to continue the mission.”

Swinton, a resident of Fayetteville, North Carolina, enlisted in the U.S. Army as a 14T Air Defense Early Warning System Operator in 2017. He was assigned to D Battery, 2nd Battalion, 55th Air Defense Artillery Regiment, 108th Air Defense Artillery Brigade, 32nd Army Air and Missile Defense Command, Fort Bragg, North Carolina.

“Sgt. Swinton was an experienced noncommissioned officer who took great pride in his work and the people around him,” said Brig. Gen. John L. Dawber, 32nd AAMDC commanding general. "He answered the call to duty with courage, honor, and selfless dedication.”

Swinton’s awards and decorations include the Army Commendation Medal, Army Achievement Medal, Army Good Conduct Medal, National Defense Service Medal, Global War on Terrorism Expeditionary Medal, Army Service Ribbon, and Combat Action Badge.

Swinton will receive the Bronze Star, Purple Heart and Combat Action Badge, and be posthumously promoted to staff sergeant.

For more information, members of the media may contact the U.S. Army Space and Missile Defense Command Public Affairs Office at mailto:usarmy.redstone.smdc.mbx.public-affairs@army.mil.