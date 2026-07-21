Lumin Health to Become an Official Field Education Site for Divinity and Theological Studies Masters Students

The reception and waiting area at a Lumin Health location. Beginning in fall 2026, master's students from Harvard Divinity School will provide chaplaincy and spiritual care to patients receiving Spravato and ketamine treatment at Lumin Health.

Students from Harvard Divinity School will provide spiritual care and chaplaincy through field education. Dr. Matthew J. Mosquera will lead at Lumin Health.

BOSTON, MA, UNITED STATES, July 21, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Lumin Health , a provider of ketamine treatment and insurance-covered esketamine (Spravato) for treatment-resistant depression, today announced it will become an official field education site affiliated with Harvard Divinity School (HDS), where Harvard Divinity students enrolled in the Master of Divinity and the Master of Theological Studies programs will provide chaplaincy and spiritual care to patients undergoing ketamine treatment.“Patients undergoing experiential treatments like ketamine-based treatments can move through powerful moments of change and transformation,” said Dr. Ben Yudkoff , CMO and Co-Founder, Lumin Health. “Chaplains are uniquely trained to help people find meaning in those experiences, elevating the care we can provide to our patients.”HDS students will draw on their extensive skills and training in spiritual care as they join interested patients in processing sessions, embracing uncertainty, and fostering understanding under the supervision of board-certified chaplain Tara Deonauth, MDiv ’21. Over time, the program will expand to include group-based work.“I have seen first-hand how valuable spiritual care can be for people receiving ketamine-based treatments. Lumin Health offers a patient-centered environment in which students can learn, grow and give meaningful support to people navigating profound experiences of healing and transformation,” said Deonauth, who several years ago supported the launch of a similar chaplaincy program at Brigham and Women’s Faulkner Hospital.The HDS Field Education Program offers guided learning experiences that integrate theory and practice. Lumin Health joins the approximately 100 accredited field education sites currently affiliated with HDS. These sites include parishes, educational institutions, community-based social justice agencies, hospitals, and other health care institutions.Dr. Matthew J. Mosquera, Psychiatrist and Regional Medical Director at Lumin Health, will serve as the program lead, which he says will extend the educational mission that is already well established in Lumin Health’s clinical model.“Our goal at Lumin Health goes beyond delivering treatment. We want to help raise the standard for what mental health care can feel like and what it can offer,” said Dr. Mosquera. “Working with Harvard Divinity School students allows us to bring an added dimension of care to our patients and to help move the field forward. High-quality clinical care must be evidence-informed and must holistically address the physical, spiritual, and emotional dimensions of a person’s well-being.”Lumin Health will welcome its first students from Harvard Divinity School in the fall of 2026.About Lumin HealthLumin Health is a psychiatrist-led provider of interventional behavioral health care, delivering insurance-covered medically supervised esketamine (Spravato) and ketamine-based treatment in a purpose-built outpatient setting and partnering with community providers to expand responsible access to effective care. Lumin Health is one of the largest providers of esketamine (Spravato) and ketamine therapy in the country, and operates five locations across Massachusetts and Maryland. Learn more at lumin.health.About Harvard Divinity SchoolHarvard Divinity School is a nonsectarian school of religious and theological studies that educates students both in the pursuit of the academic study of religion and in preparation for leadership in religious, governmental, and a wide range of service organizations. Learn more at hds.harvard.edu.

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