XBOX Cloud Gaming Is Rolling Out to Millions of VIDAA OS-Powered TVs

The rollout has begun: The XBOX app is arriving on select Hisense and VIDAA OS-powered Smart TVs

AMSTERDAM, NETHERLANDS, July 30, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Great news for gamers and entertainment enthusiasts alike: V, the platform company behind the VIDAA Smart TV operating system, has officially launched support for the XBOX app on select Hisense and other VIDAA OS-powered Smart TVs, bringing Xbox Cloud Gaming directly to the living room across over 25 markets.XBOX Game Pass subscribers can enjoy a premium gaming experience right away with just a compatible controller and a high-speed internet connection; no downloads required. This launch marks a major milestone in V’s strategy to expand premium entertainment experiences on VIDAA, seamlessly integrating cloud gaming into the Smart TV environment.Software Update Rollout Now UnderwayThe rollout of XBOX app support has officially started and will be progressively delivered to compatible Hisense and VIDAA OS-powered 4K Smart TVs from 2024, 2025, and 2026 model years. Support for the Xbox app requires an update to VIDAA OS 9.6, which is currently being rolled out in phases over the coming weeks and months. Availability may vary by market and model. Customers with eligible devices will receive a software update notification directly on their TV. Once the update to VIDAA OS 9.6 is installed and confirmed, the XBOX app will become available, allowing users to sign in, connect a compatible controller, and start gaming directly from their TV.Gaming Powered by the CloudThe XBOX app brings the power of cloud gaming directly into the V entertainment ecosystem. Through XBOX Cloud Gaming, players can explore a growing catalogue of globally recognized titles including Forza Horizon 6, Rematch, and Grounded 2. XBOX Cloud Gaming brings responsive gameplay to your TV, whether it's the big screen in your living room or set up elsewhere in your home.Turning the TV Into a Gaming HubThe addition of XBOX Cloud Gaming further expands V's vision of creating a complete entertainment platform where streaming services, live TV, apps, sports, and gaming coexist in one seamless experience.More Entertainment, More ChoiceWith more than 50 million connected devices worldwide and over 400 brand partners, V continues to expand the possibilities of what a Smart TV can deliver. The XBOX app represents another major step forward, bringing premium cloud gaming to millions of households and making it easier than ever for users to discover, play, and enjoy their favorite games directly from their TV.Keep an eye out for the software update notification on your compatible VIDAA OS-powered Smart TV. Once installed, your next gaming session could be just a few clicks away.

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