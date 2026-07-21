Plan7Architect Surpasses 90,000 Software License Sales & Reaffirms Its Long-Term One-Time-Purchase Model

Home Design Created in Plan7Architect and Rendered in Twinmotion Anatoli Bauer, Managing Director and Shareholder of Immocado UG Detailed Floor Plan and 3D Design Residential Project Created with Plan7Architect Plan7Architect Project Visualized in Twinmotion

Plan7Architect reports strong global growth while expanding its development team, customer support, training resources and future planning capabilities.

Reaching 90,000 license sales shows that permanent software licensing can succeed globally. It also gives us more resources than ever to improve Plan7Architect for our customers.” — Anatoli Bauer, Managing Director and Shareholder of Immocado UG

BOCHUM, GERMANY, July 21, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Plan7Architect, a professional 2D and 3D home design and architectural planning software marketed and distributed exclusively by Immocado UG, has surpassed 90,000 software license sales across its international and German-language sales channels.

The milestone follows a period of rapid international expansion, extensive product improvements and significant investment in customer support and educational resources. The English-language version of Plan7Architect and its international online store were launched in March 2025, approximately 16 months before the company reached the new sales milestone.

Despite operating in a software market increasingly dominated by recurring subscriptions, Plan7Architect has reaffirmed its commitment to offering customers a permanent software license through a one-time purchase.

The company says the licensing model reflects how most private customers actually use professional home design software. Many customers purchase Plan7Architect for one major project, such as designing a new home, planning an extension, preparing a renovation or visualizing a substantial remodeling project.

These projects may take several months or longer to complete and can include long periods during which planning work is paused. Plan7Architect therefore allows customers to purchase the software once and continue using their acquired version permanently without being required to maintain a monthly subscription.

“Most of our private customers do not need home design software forever,” said Anatoli Bauer, Managing Director of Immocado UG. “They need it for one important project in their lives, and they need enough time to complete that project properly. We do not believe those customers should feel pressured by a monthly fee while they are planning their own home, renovation or extension.”

“Our goal has always been to remove unnecessary frustration from the buying and planning experience. Customers should be able to purchase the software, work at their own pace and continue using the version they bought without worrying about recurring payments.”

International Expansion Across Major Residential Construction Markets

The German-language version of Plan7Architect has been available since December 2018. The introduction of the English-language software and international store in March 2025 enabled the company to reach a much broader global audience.

Plan7Architect licenses have since been sold across North America, Europe, Asia, Africa and Oceania. The United States has become the company’s largest individual market, followed by Germany.

Other important markets include Canada, Australia, the United Kingdom, Austria, South Africa, the Philippines, New Zealand, Switzerland, Norway, Sweden and the Netherlands.

The software is used by a wide range of customers whose requirements differ considerably between markets.

In countries with higher household incomes, many Plan7Architect customers are private homeowners, self-builders and people planning renovations, additions or conversions. The software is also used by small construction companies, residential contractors, remodelers, architectural designers, draftsmen and architects working on projects for clients.

In lower-income and price-sensitive markets, a larger percentage of customers use Plan7Architect professionally. These users include architects, planning offices, residential designers and independent drafting professionals looking for a complete planning solution without the long-term cost of an expensive international software subscription.

Plan7Architect is designed to support both customer groups. A private homeowner can use the software to develop and communicate a single personal project, while professional users can create recurring plans, presentations and project documentation for multiple clients.

A New Software Generation Created the Foundation for Growth

A major turning point in the development of Plan7Architect came in 2022, when a comprehensively modernized software generation was introduced in close collaboration with the development team behind the software.

The updated platform introduced a more modern foundation and made it possible to improve both the user experience and the professional scope of the software. According to Immocado UG, the new generation was received positively by customers and created the technical basis for the company’s later international expansion.

Beginning in early 2025, Plan7Architect significantly expanded its international marketing activities. The English-language product launch in March 2025 allowed the company to reach homeowners and professionals in countries where residential design software is commonly purchased through monthly or annual subscriptions.

Plan7Architect positioned its permanent-license model as an alternative for customers who prefer to own the software version they purchase.

The company’s addressable market is not limited to a fixed number of long-term software users. New homeowners, builders and professionals begin construction, renovation, extension and remodeling projects every day. This continuously changing customer base allows Plan7Architect to grow by serving new project owners while continuing to support professional users who rely on the software over a longer period.

A Permanent License Without Mandatory Subscription Payments

Plan7Architect says its one-time-purchase model was developed after analyzing customer behavior in the German market over several years.

The company found that the majority of private customers were one-time project users. They purchased the software to plan a specific house, renovation, extension, conversion or modernization project and often had no reason to continue paying for architectural software after that project had been completed.

For this group, a mandatory subscription would provide limited additional value.

It could also create frustration when customers forget to cancel after completing their project or continue being charged while construction is delayed. Plan7Architect therefore decided that permanent software access was more appropriate for its core customer base.

A purchased Plan7Architect license remains usable permanently. Customers receive access to updates and support for the included service period. Users who require renewed update, download and support access at a later stage can activate it separately when needed, including after a longer interruption.

The permanent usability of the purchased software is not affected if a customer does not renew these additional services.

Plan7Architect also provides a 14-day money-back guarantee. The company says customers should not be forced to keep software that does not meet their needs or suit their preferred planning workflow.

This policy forms part of a broader effort to remove common sources of customer dissatisfaction from the software purchasing process.

Customer Feedback Drives Product and Service Improvements

Immocado UG says customer feedback has played an important role in the ongoing development of Plan7Architect.

The company reviews support requests, customer reviews and recurring questions to identify areas in which the software, documentation or onboarding process can be improved.

Some customers have described Plan7Architect as powerful and easy to use after a short learning period. Others have initially found the range of professional tools more demanding than simplified room-planning applications.

Plan7Architect is intended to support complete residential planning rather than provide only a basic game-style design experience. Its tools include floor plans, walls, doors, windows, roofs, foundations, terrain, multiple floors, 2D and 3D views, sections, elevations, dimensions and professional plan sheets.

This broader functionality naturally requires users to understand the basic planning workflow.

Instead of reducing the software to a limited set of simplified tools, the company has focused on making professional functionality easier to learn through better tutorials, clearer documentation and more accessible support.

A major software update released in 2026 included numerous improvements based on customer feedback. The company also substantially revised and expanded its manual, improved onboarding resources and addressed several workflow points that had previously generated questions from new users.

The objective was not only to introduce new capabilities, but also to improve the way existing tools are understood and used.

More Than 200 New Tutorials Published

In December 2025, Immocado UG began expanding its team and establishing dedicated resources for customer support and software training.

The new support and tutorial team created a redesigned generation of instructional videos intended to be clearer and easier to follow on different screen sizes.

The videos use improved screen recordings, more visible mouse movements, larger interface views and deliberately paced spoken explanations. These changes were introduced after some customers reported that older recordings were difficult to follow on smaller laptops, tablets or displays.

The company also created an extensive First Steps tutorial that explains the essential Plan7Architect workflow in a structured sequence.

Since the expansion of the tutorial team, more than 200 new or revised videos have been published on the Plan7Architect YouTube channel.

The tutorials cover individual tools, complete workflows and common questions encountered by private and professional users. They are available publicly before purchase, allowing prospective customers to review the actual software interface and determine whether the workflow is suitable for them.

According to Immocado UG, the improved training library has significantly increased customer satisfaction while reducing repeated support requests.

This has allowed the support team to spend more time assisting customers with specific project questions rather than repeatedly explaining basic functions that can now be learned through the tutorial library.

The reduction in recurring support issues has also helped the company serve a rapidly growing international customer base more efficiently.

Professional Planning Beyond Basic Home Visualization

Plan7Architect combines 2D architectural drawing with simultaneous 3D visualization.

Users can create floor plans, define individual wall structures, insert doors and windows, plan multiple floors, create foundations, design different roof forms and model terrain. The software can also produce sections, elevations, dimensions, views and structured plan sheets.

This allows customers to move beyond basic room arrangement or visual decoration and create detailed planning documents for residential projects.

The software can be adapted to different construction methods and regional project requirements. Users are not limited to a small collection of predefined house templates or fixed catalog designs.

Dimensions, wall structures, floor heights, roof designs and many other project elements can be configured individually. Additional objects and planning data can also be imported where required.

This flexibility is particularly important in international markets, where residential construction methods, measurement systems, materials and documentation practices can differ significantly.

Plan7Architect supports both metric and imperial planning workflows, allowing it to be used in markets such as the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Australia, New Zealand and continental Europe.

Private users frequently use the software to develop their ideas before discussing them with architects, contractors or builders. Professional users can apply the same tools to create plans and visual presentations for their clients.

Stronger Development Resources Than Ever Before

The growth of the international customer base has enabled Immocado UG to invest more heavily in Plan7Architect’s continued development.

The company says more resources are currently available for the continued development of Plan7Architect than at any earlier point in the product’s history.

These resources are being directed toward existing workflow improvements, customer-requested features, expanded professional capabilities and closer compatibility with other planning environments.

“Reaching more than 90,000 software license sales is not a finish line for us,” Bauer said. “It gives our development and support teams more resources than at any previous point in the company’s history.”

“We are investing those resources in better workflows, clearer learning materials and new professional capabilities. The company, the support structure and the development team are stronger today than they have ever been.”

The company says future development will continue to serve both private project users and professional customers.

Private users require software that is understandable, transparent and affordable for a single major project. Professional users require more advanced workflows, exchange formats and productivity tools that can support repeated client work.

Plan7Architect intends to develop both areas without abandoning the permanent-license model that contributed to its international growth.

Planned Estimating and BIM Exchange Capabilities

Among the professional capabilities currently being developed or evaluated are new estimating tools intended to help users calculate material requirements and project costs based on their planning data.

A future estimating module is intended to connect the visual and architectural planning process with practical construction preparation. Depending on the final implementation, users could be able to derive quantities and cost-related information more directly from their projects.

The development team is also working toward expanded IFC compatibility.

IFC is widely used for exchanging structured building information between BIM and architectural applications. A future Plan7Architect IFC interface is intended to improve interoperability with professional BIM-based planning workflows.

The company has not announced fixed public release dates for these planned capabilities. It says the final implementation and release schedule will depend on development progress, testing and customer requirements.

Additional improvements and modules are also being evaluated based on feedback from architects, construction professionals, private builders and long-term users.

Immocado UG Relocates to Larger Offices in Bochum

The company’s expansion is also reflected in the relocation of Immocado UG from Berlin to Bochum, Germany.

The larger office location provides additional space for the company’s growing team and supports the continued expansion of customer service, tutorial production, product development and international operations.

Immocado UG says the move represents a long-term investment in the organizational structure behind Plan7Architect.

The company plans to continue building the team required to support a global customer base while maintaining direct communication between customer support, tutorial production and software development.

Customer questions and recurring workflow issues can therefore be transferred more efficiently from the support team to the people responsible for documentation, tutorials and product improvements.

About Plan7Architect

Plan7Architect is professional 2D and 3D home design and architectural planning software for private builders, homeowners, renovators, residential contractors, draftsmen, designers and architects.

The software can be used to create floor plans, elevations, sections, roofs, foundations, terrain models, 3D views and professional plan sheets. It supports metric and imperial workflows and is used by customers in markets throughout North America, Europe, Asia, Africa and Oceania.

Plan7Architect is available through a one-time purchase with a permanent software license and a 14-day money-back guarantee.

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