Triplett Highlights the Growing Role of Borescope Inspection in Aging Infrastructure Maintenance

Triplett highlights the role of borescope inspection as organizations adopt broader inspection strategies for aging infrastructure and critical equipment.

Maintenance decisions often benefit from information gathered through multiple inspection methods rather than a single diagnostic technique” — Richard Wexler, VP Global Business Development at Triplett

MERRIMACK, NH, UNITED STATES, July 24, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Triplett Test Equipment & Tools, a test and measurement equipment manufacturer with more than 120 years of experience, is highlighting the growing role of borescope inspection as maintenance organizations expand condition assessment strategies for aging infrastructure. Electrical systems, manufacturing equipment, commercial buildings, HVAC systems, water infrastructure, and other critical assets are remaining in service longer than originally intended, prompting many maintenance programs to place greater emphasis on condition assessment, inspection documentation, and maintenance planning.Hidden Conditions, Broader StrategiesMany equipment issues develop inside enclosed components long before thermal imaging, vibration monitoring, or routine visual inspections reveal external warning signs. Corrosion, wear, contamination, loose connections, internal blockages, and structural deterioration can remain hidden until equipment performance is affected.As replacing aging infrastructure is often cost-prohibitive, condition assessment, inspection documentation and life-extension strategies are becoming a larger part of maintenance planning for facility owners and maintenance organizations. Rather than relying on a single inspection method, many maintenance teams combine thermal imaging, vibration analysis, electrical testing, and visual inspection to evaluate equipment from multiple perspectives, with each method contributing different information toward a fuller picture of equipment condition."Maintenance decisions often benefit from information gathered through multiple inspection methods rather than a single diagnostic technique," said Richard Wexler, VP Global Business Development at Triplett Test Equipment & Tools. "Visual access inside enclosed equipment can help technicians document observed conditions, compare inspection findings over time, and support informed maintenance planning alongside other diagnostic technologies."Supporting Integrated Inspection Programs Borescope inspection cameras provide direct visual access to enclosed areas without extensive equipment disassembly. Used alongside other condition-monitoring technologies, they can help maintenance personnel gather information that supports troubleshooting, documentation, equipment evaluations, and service planning across electrical, industrial, facility maintenance, HVAC, plumbing, manufacturing, and mechanical applications.As maintenance organizations continue adopting predictive and preventive maintenance programs, inspection data from multiple technologies is increasingly being combined to improve equipment assessments, prioritize repairs, and support maintenance records. Visual inspection using borescopes complements electrical testing, thermal imaging, and vibration analysis by providing direct observation of conditions that may otherwise remain inaccessible.Triplett offers a range of borescope inspection cameras designed for professional inspection applications, including the BR400A , which provides visual access to confined and difficult-to-reach areas during maintenance and troubleshooting. Additional information on Triplett's borescope inspection cameras, product specifications, and application resources is available on the company's dedicated Borescope Inspection Cameras page.About Triplett Test Equipment & ToolsTriplett Test Equipment & Tools has supplied professional test and measurement instruments since 1904. The company offers solutions for electrical testing, thermal imaging, environmental measurement, networking, maintenance, HVAC, security, industrial inspection, and process calibration. Triplett products help electricians, technicians, contractors, inspectors, maintenance professionals, facility managers, safety professionals, and industrial reliability teams perform testing, troubleshooting, verification, and preventive maintenance across commercial and industrial environments.

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